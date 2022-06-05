The Platinum Party at the Palace saw a whole host of famous names gather to celebrate the Queen on Saturday, and everyone had a jolly good time marking her 70 years on the throne.
Well, almost everyone.
A woman sat behind Prince William inadvertently stole the show after looking completely unimpressed during Lee Mack’s comedy set, which had everyone around her cracking up.
Mack couldn’t resist having a cheeky dig at Boris Johnson in the crowd during his performance in front of Buckingham Palace's gates.
"Finally we can say the words Party and Gate and it be a positive," he said at one point.
The audience burst into laughter, including members of the Royal Family, for that joke and others during the set.
But while Prince William and Prince George were seen laughing, one woman behind them who looked pretty unhappy about the whole thing caught the attention of social media users.
\u201c#partyatthepalace does this woman behind William ever smile \ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\u201d— beckypoo (@beckypoo) 1654372920
\u201cBetween Rod Stewart ruining Sweet Caroline, the miserable woman behind Prince William in the royal box and Diana Ross miming this has been fucking brilliant \ud83d\ude06 #PlatinumPartyatthePalace\u201d— Owen (@Owen) 1654378166
\u201cDo we know who that woman is yet sitting behind William in the white.\nI swear her face never cracked a smile once\ud83d\ude02\ud83e\udd26\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\n\n\ud83d\udc51\ud83d\udc51\ud83d\udc51\u201d— sandieshoes \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@sandieshoes \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1654403096
\u201cWho is that miserable woman sitting behind William in the Royal Box?! Crack a smile love, wave a flag. It's a party! #PlatinumPartyatthePalace #PlatinumParty\u201d— Catherine Bright (@Catherine Bright) 1654372653
\u201cWoman behind William can't wait for this to end... #partyatthepalace \ud83d\udc51\ud83e\udd73 #plattyjoobs #leemack\u201d— Dixie (@Dixie) 1654370301
\u201cWho's the woman in white sat behind Prince William?\n\nShe could do with going to a Party at the Palace . She doesnt seem impressed at all.\u201d— Paul Walbyoff \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f \ud83c\udf3b \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Paul Walbyoff \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f \ud83c\udf3b \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1654373811
\u201cWho IS the grimacing woman behind Prince William and why hasn\u2019t anyone told her she\u2019s live on TV in front of 100 million viewers? (approx)\u201d— boydhilton (@boydhilton) 1654373777
\u201cWe need to find out the name of the woman sat behind William with a face like thunder when @LeeMack was on \ud83e\udd23\ud83d\ude02\u201d— \ud83c\udf39Sir Lyndon of Wales \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udf39 (@\ud83c\udf39Sir Lyndon of Wales \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\udf39) 1654377152
Others also pointed out that it was Canada’s Governor General, Mary Simon, who didn’t appear to be enjoying the performance so much.
Acts ranging from Queen and Adam Lambert, Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder, Sir Rod Stewart, George Ezra and Diana Ross all took to the stage during the party.
While the Queen wasn’t there herself, members of the royal family such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in attendance.
Meanwhile, the Queen delighted millions of viewers by appearing in a surprise comic sketch with Paddington Bear, revealing she loves marmalade sandwiches, and keeps an emergency stash in her famous handbag.
The monarch and the famous bear – both much-loved British institutions – met for a chaotic cream tea at Buckingham Palace in a special, secretly-pre-recorded sequence played at the start of the televised BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace.
