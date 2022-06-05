The Platinum Party at the Palace saw a whole host of famous names gather to celebrate the Queen on Saturday, and everyone had a jolly good time marking her 70 years on the throne.

Well, almost everyone.

A woman sat behind Prince William inadvertently stole the show after looking completely unimpressed during Lee Mack’s comedy set, which had everyone around her cracking up.

Mack couldn’t resist having a cheeky dig at Boris Johnson in the crowd during his performance in front of Buckingham Palace's gates.

"Finally we can say the words Party and Gate and it be a positive," he said at one point.

The audience burst into laughter, including members of the Royal Family, for that joke and others during the set.

But while Prince William and Prince George were seen laughing, one woman behind them who looked pretty unhappy about the whole thing caught the attention of social media users.

Others also pointed out that it was Canada’s Governor General, Mary Simon, who didn’t appear to be enjoying the performance so much.

Acts ranging from Queen and Adam Lambert, Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder, Sir Rod Stewart, George Ezra and Diana Ross all took to the stage during the party.

While the Queen wasn’t there herself, members of the royal family such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Queen delighted millions of viewers by appearing in a surprise comic sketch with Paddington Bear, revealing she loves marmalade sandwiches, and keeps an emergency stash in her famous handbag.

The monarch and the famous bear – both much-loved British institutions – met for a chaotic cream tea at Buckingham Palace in a special, secretly-pre-recorded sequence played at the start of the televised BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace.

