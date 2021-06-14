Woman has to be freed from a folding chair while making NSFW content

A woman who got stuck in a foldable chair while creating NSFW content has been freed by her local fire department.

TikToker Sydney Jo was making a “stuck fetish” video when she actually became trapped in a foldable chair.

Jo then went on TikTok to ask followers what to do. She said: “For the last 30 minutes, I have been trying to get unstuck out of this metal chair.

“I’m literally stuck in it and I can’t get out and I’m panicking because I don’t know what to do.”

In the video, she then put the camera down and showed viewers how the chair was stuck as she couldn’t get it past her bottom.

Sydney Jo got stuck in a foldable chair after making NSFW ‘stuck fetish’ content (TikTok/@sydneysomethin)

Other TikTok users advised her to call the fire department who showed up and first tried to free her using bolt cutters, which didn’t work.

The TikTok video shows a team of three firefighters coming to her rescue and using the hydraulic machine, Jaws of Life, to cut the chair from her. She was then able to step out of the chair.

The clip of her being freed has been viewed 8.8 million times and one person said watching it “was amazing”.

The firefighters first tried bolt cutters, but they didn’t work (TikTok/@sydneysomethin)

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, 27-year-old Jo said the rescue operation with the heavy machinery was actually quite scary.

She said: “I was freaking out when it was behind my back, and I was, like, listening to it because I could like feel the metal like vibrating like on my bones and stuff and I was just praying to God that I wasn’t gonna get like severed.”