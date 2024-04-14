Woman tips server $777 with claims the world is ending

A generous diner at a taco restaurant tipped servers a total of $1,177 after believing the world was ending.

The restaurant worker initially turned to Reddit claiming a diner had tipped her $400 on a $40 order. The diner also left a note on the receipt reading, "In case you don't rise on the 8th."

The Redditor later returned to the platform with an update, in that her coworker received a further $777 because it's the "Lord's number."

"He knew she was the $300 tipper but didn't give her any special treatment," she told fellow users. "According to my coworker, she kept asking if he was Christian, to which he said no, and then she started talking about how awful it'll be after the Rapture (which she thinks is on April 8th, this Monday) for sinners left on Earth.

"My coworker said that he thinks he'll do fine (he was kinda vying for the tip so he didn't want to contradict her belief). According to him, he took their orders as normal, served them, and the woman tipped him $777 and said that he'll need it after."



Staff members were reluctant to take the tip, with a manager asking whether she intended to pay that amount.

"She said 'of course, it's with the Lord's numbers' and then left. Our manager refused to refund the payment both because she left and because she verbally confirmed that was her intended tip," the Reddit user continued.



"Friday is our payday so both my coworker and me will be getting our tips from her today, and if she comes back April 9th, she probably won't be able to get the money back, but I honestly feel bad for her."

The Redditor ihasyet to update people on the outcome...

