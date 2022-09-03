A woman was forced to call the police to come and rescue her after she got trapped upside down while working out at a gym in the early hours of the morning.

A video from TikTok user Christine Faulds aka @cfaulds20, which has already been viewed more than 7 million times shows what happens when you try to use an inversion table at 3 am while no one else is around.

In the text overlay for the viral clip she wrote: "When you have to call 9-1-1 because you get stuck on the inversion thing at 3 am at the gym..."

The incident reportedly occurred at the 24-hour Powerhouse Gym in Berea, Ohio where she had set up her phone to record her session as many health and gym influencers do these days.

However, her workout soon got turned upside down as she found herself stuck and with no one around to help her as the few people who were around were apparently in other rooms.

@cfaulds20 At least they didn't send a whole fire crew... #stuck #gymfail #workoutfail #help #police #911 #monday #fitfam #fail #failarmy

In one video, she flails around and even tries to lift herself out of the situation but to no avail.

Realising she was in a dire spot, Faulds used her smartwatch to dial 911 and request help. In the video she can be heard telling the dispatcher: "There’s only one person at the gym and I got stuck in, you know that backboard thing. I’m stuck in this reverse, like, back decompression thing.

She adds: "I think the thing went too far and I just got stuck upside-down and cannot get myself right side up. I’m trying to get my buddy’s attention but he’s in the other room lifting. I’m sorry, I’m just stuck."

After 12 minutes of being stuck upside down, officers eventually arrived at the gym and were able to free her from the contraption.

Viewers on TikTok couldn't help but find the whole thing hilarious. One wrote: "When the Apple Watch saves the day lol girl I’m so sorry but I can’t stop laughing!"

Another said: "It’s only embarrassing if you have to make that call more than once."

A third added: "Apple Watch should use THIS in their commercial."

Although the ordeal has given Faulds viral fame she has said she doesn’t “know if I’ll ever go on that table again, to be honest.”

Speaking to Complex she has admitted that she can now see the funny side of things: "People are saying, ‘Why would you post that? So embarrassing,’ but I’m like, sometimes you got to laugh at yourself and move on."

