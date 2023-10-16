Woman's date ditches her and leaves her with staggering bill

A woman has gone viral on TikTok for sharing an awkward date encounter after ordering 48 oysters.

In a clip that's racked up almost 5 million views, Atlanta-based TikToker @equanaaa shared her excitement about visiting Fontaine’s Oyster House, supposedly known to serve the best oysters in the area, with a date she met at a bar.

The clip then shows her slurping through four rounds of 12 oyster dishes.

"Y’all, when the fourth [plate] came out, he was looking at me crazy. I didn’t give a f***," she told fellow TikTokers, adding: "I’m like, ‘Baby, you invited me out. I’m going to eat.'"

The TikToker proceeded to order a side of potatoes, crab cakes, and some lemon cocktails.

It was then her date took a toilet break – but didn't return, leaving the woman with the $150 bill.

In a follow-up video, she claimed she addressed the situation via text, writing: "Running out on a tab is crazyyy."









"I offered to take you out for drinks and you ordered all that food," he responded. "I can CashApp the total for the drinks."

The comments were soon flooded with fellow TikTokers and their takes, with one user in hysterics: "I’m in here hollering bc you was slurping up them oysters and that man was plotting his escape.

"He didn’t even finish his drink," another joked, adding: "And you had 48 oysters, potatoes AND crab cakes."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "He has the best "tell me about your worst date experience.'"

The restaurant's manager later told Rolling Stone: "I will say, it had been a minute since I had a single female eat that many.

"But then, you know, she was eating crackers and things like that. But yeah, she put it away. It’s pretty impressive."

