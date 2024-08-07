Microwave seemingly hacked by 'millennial ghost' in viral TikTok

A woman was horrified to hear a man's voice randomly speaking through the microwave – but it's not all that it seems.

In a TikTok clip that's racked up 10.6 million views, Cecil (@dieselhill) detailed the incident by writing: "HELP! Every time we flip the breaker for the kitchen, we hear someone talking SO CLEARLY through our microwave. We have heard really creepy sounds."

Some viewers highlighted that the voice was singing the tracks 'Talk Dirty' by Jason Derulo and 'The Man' by Aloe Blacc.

The clip was soon inundated with hilarious comments, with one chiming in: "Just a thought but is it worth checking to see if inside the microwave there is anyone in there?"

Another joked: "Seems like your microwave is possessed by a really friendly, goofy ghost."

In a follow-up clip, it turned out the microwave was not hacked by a "millennial ghost."





@dieselhill MY MICROWAVE IS TALKING BC OF OLD DELETED MESSAGES PLAYING/ITS MALFUNCTIONING









Instead, Cecil discovered that the old microwave model had a recording feature which allowed users to record their own messages.

"When I posted that video, I did not know there was a message button on there. We haven’t lived here that long. And so that was news to me. I didn’t know that microwaves could even do that. We never had one like that when I was growing up," she explained, before demonstrating how to do so.

Cecil believes that the old message from a previous tenant was stored in the hard drive and somehow made its way back onto the main system.

She continued: "So it’s either that or people are saying that my wiring is faulty, which is probably true because this is a very old house with bad wiring in some areas that were getting fixed and that is acting as a radio. I didn’t know that microwaves could do that either. I don’t know anything about microwaves or radio waves or hard drives."

