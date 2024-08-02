Study reveals women are turning to psychics to catch cheating partners

A new study has revealed that an overwhelming amount of women are turning to psychics to seek out unfaithful partners.

A staggering 52 per cent of those who took part in the Illicit Encounterssurvey hoped to uncover infidelities from their other halves, with a further 68 per cent of people having suspicions.

Traditionally, some people in the US have turned to private investigators to uncover the truth, but it seems as though the digital age has birthed a new questionable measure.

Some have claimed to have received the answers they were looking for, walking away with their suspicions heightened. In fact, 61 per cent admitted to feeling more anxious and insecure about their relationships.

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationships expert commented: "It's fascinating to see the rise in women turning to psychics for answers about infidelity. It’s a trend that highlights the deep need for certainty and validation in relationships. When people feel their relationship is at risk, they'll often go to great lengths to find the truth, even if it means consulting the mystical world."

The biggest culprits turning to psychics are Scots, with 43 per cent of women admitting to seeking supernatural guidance.

This is compared to 31 per cent in England, 16 per cent in Wales, and just 10 per cent in Northern Ireland.

One woman from Aberdeen supposedly discovered her partner's affair through a psychic. Instead of confronting him, she ironically had an affair of her own.

"I suspected my partner was being unfaithful for quite some time. I tried everything: checking his phone, analysing his behaviour, even installing a tracking app (which, by the way, I’m not proud of). Frustrated and desperate for answers, I booked a session with a local psychic," Caroline said.

"During the reading, she revealed details about my partner’s recent activities and it all just added up. Armed with this new insight and confirmation that he was cheating on me, I actually didn’t confront him. Instead, I decided to get back at him by having my own affair."

