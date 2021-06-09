Inmates go wild for woman twerking in front of their prison with NSFW dance moves

A woman on TikTok twerked on the top of a parking garage in Chicago, Illinois, for prisoners across the street— and the reaction was incredible.

Captioned, "The city man… first day out here”, the video, which was uploaded by a TikToker who goes by @mazz1234_, starts with a night view of the parking garage where the woman is standing beside her car, and then it pans over to the prison building.

A woman at the top of a parking garage. (Photo courtesy of @mazz1234_/TikTok)

Prison building. (Photo courtesy of @mazz1234_/TikTok)

She then gets to dancing—only to be met with the prisoners flashing lights in an attempt to encourage her and show their appreciation.

A woman at the top of a parking garage. (Photo courtesy of @mazz1234/TikTok)

And she continued to put on a show as she highlighted her twerking skills.

A woman twerking on the top of a parking garage for prisoners. (Photo courtesy of @mazz1234_/TikTok)

"This girl went to the top of a parking garage to twerk to the prisoners across the street, and they're flashing their lights for her," the caption on the screen reads.

The video has been viewed more than 10 million times.

People in the comments were seemingly surprised, saying that she is a hero and that this must be a way to give back to the community.

"Not all heroes wear capes," wrote a commenter.

"Doing the lord's work," wrote another commenter.

"They [are] in there turnt up flashing the lights and all... idk 'bout y'all, but I love this," wrote a third.

Someone else joked about their relationship with their significant other and how they won't take these leaps for them.

"Can't even get my girl to make me lunch," wrote a fourth.

Another commenter pointed out that the cameras that captured this whole scene play out were "high quality."

The identity of the woman has not been revealed.

Check out the full video here.