Warning: Spoilers ahead, obviously

The idea of commuting to work without doing the Worlde honestly fills us with dread – what did we ever do before it came along?

It’s become part of millions of people’s daily routines since first going viral last year, and its been providing us with a gentle mental workout ever since.

If you fancy giving the game a go before checking out the spoiler below, the rules are simple.

You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: An item of clothing.





Did you get today's answer? Wordle

Without further ado, Monday’s answer is “SHAWL”, meaning “a piece of fabric worn by women over the shoulders or head or wrapped round a baby”.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

There have been some incredible Wordle related stories in recent weeks, including how the game saved a woman’s life from a kidnapper and how it even helped a woman who was addicted to QAnon conspiracy theories.

