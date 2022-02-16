Warning: Spoiler ahead.

Wordle has been riling up players recently with speculations that the viral word game has become much more difficult since the New York Times took over.

And today's no different.

Once again, people have turned to Twitter to express their fury – and lack of DIY knowledge – about answer #424. Players have urged the new owners to stop "geeking it up", adding that the beauty of Wordle is the simple "everyday words."

Late last month, the NYT bought out the game for an undisclosed cost in the low seven-figures. In a blog post, the publication announced:

“[It] will join New York Times Games' portfolio of original, engaging puzzle games that delight and challenge solvers every day.

“The Times remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world. New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy."

If you're new to the game and think you can beat the "new level of difficulty", the premise is simple.

You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location. A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location. A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.













Today's Wordle is 'CAULK', a waterproof substance used in building work and repairs.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow.

