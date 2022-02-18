Warning: Spoiler ahead.

Wordle has been in the firing line of criticism this week. Not only did Tuesday reveal two different answers for players, but it also posed the question of whether it has become more difficult since being bought out by the New York Times.

If you're new to the game and fancy shooting your shot before we reveal the answer, the premise is simple.

You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Still not got the answer? Here's a hint: It's a car company.

Thursday's answer is "DODGE", avoid (someone or something) by a sudden quick movement.



Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

