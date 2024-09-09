Woman claims she had to use two hour PTO after being one minute late for work

A woman has turned to TikTok with claims she was forced into taking two hours of paid time off (PTO) for being one minute late to work.

In a viral clip, TikToker Cwon explained to viewers that she arrived at the office at one minute past eight.

"So technically, that’s my second time being late this month," she said, before alleging her boss made her take two hours out of her leave as compensation.

"I’m not gonna stay in the office while I use PTO," Olivia says. "So I’m gonna go get my car washed, maybe get some coffee, scream in my car for a bit, if I have some time left."

"Whatttt what kinda policy is that? Toxic," one person wrote, while another questioned: "What kind of work are you doing, that 1 minute is enough to write you up for?"

Meanwhile, a third humoured: "I walked in late because I stopped to pet a cat. Boss just laughed at me. Other bosses need to do better."





@cwon_kang02 good morninggggggg #corporatelife #fyp #vlog





In a separate clip by Ben Askins, who frequently shares content about work life, was confronted with a similar issue sent in from a follower.

"Hey, Phil," the employee wrote in a text exchange read by Ben. "Going to be late for work today. Got a flat on the way. Should only be about 10 minutes."

Instead of honouring the request, the boss responded: "OK, do you want to use PTO then? It would only be an hour of it."

The employee kindly asked to give him an extra 10 minutes and he'll be there, but the boss refused: "I’m doing you a favour by letting you use PTO and not sick time."





@ben.askins This one just keeps getting worse... This boss tried to get their employee to use PTO to fix a tyre. #redflags #badboss #funny #toxiccompanies

Careers expert Ben offered his take on the situation: Do you enjoy getting this tiny little whiff of power? And you’re just gonna go out of your way [and do all of this] ... You’ve probably wasted 10 minutes just having this conversation!"

