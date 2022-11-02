On the subreddit Map Porn user 'glikithvinayaka' created a map of the world by the number of official languages.

Official status for languages can be extremely important, particularly in multi-lingual states.

Article 16 of Afghanistan’s Constitution states that the Afghan government gives equal status to Pashto and Dari as official languages.

While Eritrea’s constitution of 1997 does not state an official language but promises that all Eritrean languages will have equality.

Other nations such as the US and Mexico have no official language at the federal level.

Using data from CIA Factbook and InfoPlease, indy100 created its own map of this concept.

Three Languages

Belgium (Flemish, French, German)

Bolivia (Spanish, Quechua, Aymara)

Bosnia and Herzegovina (Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian)

Rwanda (Kinyarwanda, French, English)

Seychelles (Seselwa Creole, English, French)

Switzerland (German, french, Italian)

Vanuatu (Bislama, English, French)

Papua New Guinea (Tok Pisin, Hiri Motu, English)

Four Languages

Austria (German nationwide, Slovene, Croatian, Hungarian each official in one region)

Bahrain (Arabic, English, Farsi, Urdu)

Spain (Castilian Spanish nationwide, Catalan, Galician, Basque each official in one region)

Singapore (Mandarin, English, Malay, Tamil)

Five Languages

Palau (Palauan, English, Sonsoralese, Tobi, Angaur)

Eleven Languages

South Africa (Afrikaans, English, Ndebele, Northern Sotho, Sotho, Swazi, Tsonga, Tswana, Venda, Xhosa, Zulu)

