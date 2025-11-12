World’s longest-running grey seal survey continues on remote Farne Islands

Work has begun on the Farne Islands to continue the world’s longest-running grey seal population study.

Since 1952, wildlife experts have monitored the number of pups born on the rocky archipelago off the Northumberland coast.

Where once National Trust rangers would dab paint on the seals to show they had been counted – and risk being bitten by the pups’ protective mothers – now the work is carried out from 75 metres above using drones.

The modern method is considered less intrusive to the seals and less dangerous for the rangers.

The arrival of the first pup is always a special moment Sophia Jackson, National Trust

In 1952, around 500 pups were born on the Farne Islands and by 2024 that had increased to 3,624 and the islands are considered one of England’s biggest grey seal colonies.

The Farnes provide a range of habitats, including rocky beaches, sand and grass, an abundance of food and relatively little interference from humans.

Visitors can watch the spectacle from boat trips but are stopped from landing on the islands, which have been managed by the National Trust for 100 years, during the pupping season.

Sophia Jackson, area ranger for the National Trust on the Farne Islands, said: “The arrival of the first pup is always a special moment.

“It signals the start of our seal monitoring season and reminds us of the importance of the Farnes as a sanctuary for wildlife.

“This annual monitoring is especially important given that the islands have the world’s longest-running dataset for monitoring this particular species – with a project that began in 1952 by Grace Hickling, a pioneering ornithologist and naturalist whose lifelong dedication to the Farne Islands helped shape modern conservation efforts in Northumberland.

“Each pup born here is a testament to the conservation work we do and the resilience of this species in the face of environmental challenges particularly due to rising temperatures and warming seas.”

Tom Hendry, area ranger, added: “The sighting of the first pup triggers the start of our count, and we’re curious to see if the upward trend in pup numbers continues from 3,443 pups in 2019 to 3,624 in 2024.”

The seal survey will continue through the autumn and the data will be analysed by Newcastle University, with results expected in the spring.