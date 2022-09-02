Social media is in awe of an impressive $23 million (£19 million) home of the late Yankee Candle founder, Michael Kittredge II.

Located in Leverett, Massachusetts, the 16-bedroom, 13-bathroom estate is being sold by Kittredge's son, Mick. It boasts an astonishing 120,000 sqft of living space across eight structures and 60 "park-like" acres.

The compound is made up of extraordinary amenities, including an indoor water park.



There's also a spa, four tennis courts, two car barns, a golf course, a pool, a full-size auditorium, a stage equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual systems, several guest houses, and more.

Photos shared by Twitter account @zillowgonewild soon caught the attention of thousands, with one saying they'll "never look at Yankee Candles the same again."

"That's not a house," another said. "That's an amusement park."

Others, while impressed, were critical of its design. One Twitter was baffled as to why "extremely rich people recreate public facilities (bowling alleys, arcades, water parks, etc.) for their private use".

He added: "They look so empty and forlorn, and it really brings home the fact that there is no substitute for society."

Another quizzed: "Why do excessively rich people always want medieval times in their dining rooms?"

Meanwhile, a third penned: "I kinda get it if you're someone like, say, Taylor Swift. She can't go anywhere without being recognised and mobbed, so an at-home oasis makes some sense. Nobody knows who the founder of Yankee Candle is."

Michael "Mick" Kittredge III once told The Wall Street Journal that the house was a three-bedroom Colonial in its earlier days, that later evolved into the elaborate estate it is today.

You can see more here.



