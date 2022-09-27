YouTubers Dude Perfect are building a new HQ costing an eye-watering $100m.

The five-member sports and comedy YouTube creators, with more than 58 million subscribers on the platform, are planning out the new Dude Perfect headquarters and “family-friendly” entertainment location.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the group said the new three-story HQ building would include a 330-foot “trick-shot tower,” a Dude Perfect museum, a merch store, restaurants, mini golf, and 2 acres of outdoor space.

Dude Perfect also said the facility could cost around $100m to build.

The Frisco, Texas-based group has been working with Overland Partners, a San Antonio architecture firm, for about a year on this full-fledged project.

The company said the Dude Perfect venue is created to “excite and engage” people.

“Inside, visitors will get to try their hand at the impossible shot as they ascend through a series of floors leading up to the top of the tower, surrounded by city views. Encapsulated by the sweeping fabric structure, the iconic tower will be a focal beacon of Dude Perfect,” the company’s website reads.

The Dude Perfect dudes - Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, and twins Coby and Cory Cotton — posted their first trick-shot video in 2009, and now, their channel has gained close to 15 billion views to date.

Dude Perfect’s mission is also rooted in faith, noting that they are all about “giving back” to people and “spreading joy and glorifying Jesus Christ,” as stated on their website.

Giving a glimpse into what the future headquarters will look like, the group also took to Twitter to share an animation.

“The future of Dude Perfect COMING SOON,” they captioned the post in part.

People quickly congratulated the dudes and shared what parts of the venue they’d like to visit when it’s ready.

One person on Twitter wrote: “Congrats, guys. This is sick.”

“I will play this disc golf course weekly,” another added.

A third quipped: “Take my dollars.”

As of now, there is no exact time when the Dude Perfect venue will be open or located.

Still, the Sports Business Journal reported that the group is hoping it will be in North Texas but are pitching the project to other cities, including Atlanta and Los Angeles.

