JD Vance is jealous of Trump’s many ass compliments

One of the wildest headlines to come out of the Republican Party’s campaigning ahead of the November midterms has been US president Donald Trump’s comments about people’s asses – namely that of Ohio senator Jon Husted, but also, more recently, 'Super Bass' rapper turned MAGA supporter Nicki Minaj.

And all this talk about other people’s behinds has left vice president JD Vance feeling jealous.

We’re not joking.

During a Fox News town hall event in Texas on Thursday, Jesse Watters asked Vance: “The president keeps saying that Jon Husted has a great ass. What’s going on with that?”

The vice president replied: “I’m jealous, the president has never said that about me. Get back in gym, maybe, and draw on that particular piece of praise.

“The president is, as you know, at heart, a comedian, and he loves to get up there and shake things up a little bit.”

And after the exchange was shared on X/Twitter, Vance became the butt of the joke (sorry):

Filmmaker Morgan J. Freeman wrote: “Democrats are running on making living more affordable and Republicans are running on men’s assess. Does that make your choice easier?”:

But that’s not the only ass-related moment which took place during the town hall, as Vance also came under fire for his response to a Texan, named Kate White, asking about the cost of home ownership and raising a family.

The VP replied: “First of all, again, thank you for your question and thanks for the support.

“I want to point out that I think I’ve been asked four or maybe five questions, by my count. I’ve only been asked one question about Jon Husted’s ass, and it was by Jesse Watters.”

While Vance eventually answered White’s question, acknowledging Republicans had not done enough to address the financial challenges facing young Americans and telling her to “go ahead and do it”, his initial response has been met with disbelief.

Sarah Matthews of The Bulwark tweeted: “I genuinely cannot believe this is a real exchange between a voter and the Vice President of the United States”:

Joe Gallina, known online as Call to Activism, branded it “shamefully tone deaf”:

Journalist Mehdi Hasan said: “If Vance is the candidate in 2028, he will be eminently beatable. He is an awful politician”:

Podcaster Jon Favreau asked: “How is this real and how is he this bad at politics? Or humor? Or interacting with other humans?”:

The press office for California governor Gavin Newsom simply tweeted three question marks:

And social media strategist Nadine Babu commented: “I had to watch this video to believe it, wow. Deflect to ANYTHING to not talk about how the cost of living is out of range for most people. Even a dude's ass”:

Yikes.

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