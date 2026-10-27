Zohran Mamdani meeting a seal at an aquarium is the timeline cleanse we all need

While talk and tensions rise amid the upcoming US midterm elections, Zohran Mamdani meeting a seal at a New York aquarium is arguably the timeline cleanse we all need.

In a world where it is almost unheard of for a politician to be universally liked, one person who has been able to capture the hearts of many due to his policies and actions actually helping people is New York City mayor Mamdani.

Taking office at the start of this year, the mayor has kept his political momentum moving despite all the right-wing noise, with positive changes such as banning horse and carriages in New York , “working to require apartment listings to clearly disclose when images and videos have been generated by AI ” and securing a “pied-a-tierre” tax on luxury second homes that aren’t lived in full-time.

And the much-loved mayor was once again making people smile after videos circulated of him getting “kisses” from a seal named Pickles at the New York Aquarium.

Someone pointed out: “Everyone fighting to the death for the election and then there’s golden boy over here.”

“My mayor is a cutie patootie and they can't stand it,” someone joked.

Another person argued: “You can tell a lot about a person by how animals react to them…”

Someone else joked: “Oh look at me I’m Zohran Mamdani I’ve got a hot wife I’m beloved in my city I get to hang out with seals f**k you man.”

“Mamdani is the closest thing America has to a Disney Prince,” another claimed.

Another wrote: “Every day there is a piece of news about Mamdani that warms my heart. When you elect the right people who care, good things happen.”

One person claimed: “The best mayor New York City has ever had, and it’s not even a debate.”

“Literally the world is on fire but nyc gets to have the mayor giggling being kissed by a seal,” wrote someone else.

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