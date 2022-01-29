Petty revenge and contributing to charity? Sign us up.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, an English zoo has launched a novel fundraiser to go towards caring for their animals and to support their conservation efforts.

For the low, low price of a £5 donation to Dartmoor Zoo in Devon, you can name a cockroach in honour of a special someone. Or, you know, out of spite.

The £5 donation allows you to pick a name for one of the cockroaches, and they’ll even throw in a customisable certificate featuring your chosen name.

On the zoo’s website, a spokesperson said: “If you have bitterness in your heart or unresolved anger towards an ex, a boss, or whoever has been a thorn in your side, this is the perfect opportunity to channel those feelings and get rid of any negative energy!

“All proceeds will help our charity continue the amazing care we provide to our animals, whilst supporting our vital conservation efforts.”

Dartmoor Zoo isn’t the only UK-based location offering you the opportunity to name a cockroach after an ex.

Hemsley Conservation Centre in Kent is also offering the same service for £1.50 to raise funds for projects at the zoo.

On the conservation centre’s website, a notice reads: “The start of 2022 let's face it, hasn't been great... and if you have been dumped recently it is even worse. But now it is time to cast those negative thoughts and feelings aside and to put a smile back on your face!

“For those that don’t quite require revenge, there’s another way to make you feel better about getting back at your ex on Valentine’s Day.”

They added that if you fancy naming one after your least favourite politician, “we wouldn’t blame you!”.

They will also throw in a downloadable certificate, and they will include your ex’s name on their roach board which will be revealed on Valentine’s Day.

In the US, New York’s Bronx Zoo and Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo are offering similar Valentine’s Day delights:





San Antonio Zoo takes it a step further and promises to feed your named cockroach to an animal at the zoo. You can also opt to name a rodent (perfect for the love rats) or a plant.

Given proceeds for all of these fundraisers go towards a good cause, we’re sure it’ll give plenty of people a chance to channel their hurt in a constructive way.

But how many cockroaches do all of these zoos have? Because we have a few names in mind…

