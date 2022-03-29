As we continue to filter back into the office either part- or full-time, you'll likely need to make a few office-friendly updates to your closet.
Below, we've listed several of our favorite affordable pieces from some of the best stores out there when it comes to finding stylish workwear. Whether you're picking out a few items to fill in your style gaps or starting from scratch to create a capsule wardrobe, each piece you see here is under $100 and ready to help you look your best on the job.
Two-Pocket Pencil Skirt - Essential Stretch
NY & Company
When building a comfortable, chic, and wearable office wardrobe, a pencil skirt is highly useful. You can dress it up with a button-down and suit jacket or go for a more casual look with a loose-fitting blouse. It also pairs easily with tights in cooler weather or can be worn with bare legs in summer – just the type of versatility you want in order to create as many looks as possible!
Satin Classic Shirt
Banana Republic
Update that stiff, uncomfortable button-down with one softer that looks fantastic whether you pair it with jeans (as modeled here), trousers, or an office-friendly skirt.
Kelly & Katie
Misha Pump
It's one of the most basic pumps you'll find, with a very walkable three-inch heel. Plus it comes in an assortment of neutral colors to best suit your style, so stock up and never be left searching when it's time to head out your front door in the morning.
High-Rise Sculpted Stretch Bootcut Suit Pant
Banana Republic
A great-fitting pair of stretchy, boot-cut trousers will last you years without looking dated or stuffy. This pair by Banana Republic tick off all the "classic office wear" boxes with their sharp tailoring, waist darts, and versatile color options. They get bonus points for being on sale for half off, too!
Linen-Blend Jacket
Uniqulo
Imagine breezing into the office on a warm summer day looking cool as a cucumber in crisp linen. You can with this roomy jacket from the budget-friendly place to be for basics, Uniqlo! The shape gives off an air of effortlessness, and it can be dressed up or down depending on your top, pants, dress, skirt, or jewelry choices.
ASOS Design Jersey Slim Suit in Mono
ASOS Design
Yes, the $86 price tag is for both pieces. Enjoy the daring pattern and sleek tailoring along with easy-wearing jersey material – just remember the bra-only styling you see here is better for after hours, not the break room.
Scarleton Shoulder Bag Tote Bag for Women, Handbags for Women, H1035
Scarleton
When it comes to work bags, you don't need anything fancy: Keep it sleek, nice, and big enough to cart around a laptop, wallet, and whatever else you need to get you through the day. While we love a designer bag as much as the next person, stick with a tote like the one you see here that perks up any look with a bold dash of color while providing all the storage and strength you'll need.
Tiffany Button-Front Oversized Shirt Dress
Dia & Co
Work clothes for the office used to be stiff, stuffy, and rarely comfortable. After two years of being stuck at home in sweats, though, few of us want to sacrifice that comfort just to stuff ourselves back into harsh, scratchy materials! Try soft, loose-fitting shirt dresses like this to ease your way back into the world of "appropriate" dressing (the meaning will vary widely) and enjoy the feminine swoosh you'll get while sauntering down the halls.
Women's Puff Short Sleeve Button-Front Blouse - Universal Thread
Universal Thread
You can easily incorporate fun cuts, accents (hello, puff sleeves!), and patterns into your office wardrobe by keeping things neutral, relatively simple, and easy to pair with solid color bottoms for an appropriate work look. This one's seersucker construction makes it especially great as we head into summer – no one wants pit stains by lunch!
Emmy Black Crocodile-Embossed Pointed Loafers
Lulu's
Ballerina flats are boring. Give yourself a break from heels while keeping things professional with pointy-toed loafers like this under-$30 from Lulu's! The crocodile embossing and unique shape take comfort into high fashion territory and, at this price, you can afford a pair in every color.
Body Contour Ribbed High Neck Midi Dress
Express
When choosing dresses, go for simple shapes that can easily accommodate top layers like blazers and cardigans. We love the spring-ready pastel blue seen here as a refreshing alternative to basic black.
Rye Multifunction Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch
Fossil
Sure, we all rely on phones and our laptops to check the time these days, but a sharp watch is a convenient and attractive way to mind the hours without having to pause to pick up your iPhone. Try one from popular yet affordable maker Fossil in chic gold to accessorize with purpose at work.
Kate Spade Lori Tote
Kate Spade
A Kate Spade tote bag for under $100? Yeah, it exists. Don't ask questions, just buy while it's still on sale.
Tanasha Colorblock Sweater Dress - Gabrielle Union Collection
NY & Company
This just barely squeaks in under our $100 limit per piece thanks to a sale price, but it's such a special piece! The colorblocking is mod and attention-grabbing, and the silhouette is form-fitting without showing too much skin.
Menswear Blazer, Created for Macy's
INC International Concepts
A black blazer is a must-have for nearly any wardrobe, especially when it's time to present to the board, interview a potential new hire, head to happy hour drinks, or any other situation in which you'd like to appear put together.
High-Waisted Pixie Full-Length Pants for Women
Old Navy
They're flattering, stretchy for comfort, and the size range is impressive. There's nothing to not love about these pants, so grab them in multiple colors to create an adaptable wardrobe!
In The Style x Perrie Sian Leather Look Blazer in Black
In The Style x Perrie Sian
Adding a blazer in a fun fabric like faux leather is the quickest way to take a look from classic to eye-catching without crossing any dress code boundaries. Matching shorts are also available, and more lenient offices are the perfect place to try them out with tights for a fashion-forward, seasonally transitional look.