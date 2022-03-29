As we continue to filter back into the office either part- or full-time, you'll likely need to make a few office-friendly updates to your closet.

Below, we've listed several of our favorite affordable pieces from some of the best stores out there when it comes to finding stylish workwear. Whether you're picking out a few items to fill in your style gaps or starting from scratch to create a capsule wardrobe, each piece you see here is under $100 and ready to help you look your best on the job.

Two-Pocket Pencil Skirt - Essential Stretch NY & Company Two-Pocket Pencil Skirt - Essential Stretch When building a comfortable, chic, and wearable office wardrobe, a pencil skirt is highly useful. You can dress it up with a button-down and suit jacket or go for a more casual look with a loose-fitting blouse. It also pairs easily with tights in cooler weather or can be worn with bare legs in summer – just the type of versatility you want in order to create as many looks as possible! NY & Company $59.95 $41.96 Buy Now

Satin Classic Shirt Banana Republic Satin Classic Shirt Update that stiff, uncomfortable button-down with one softer that looks fantastic whether you pair it with jeans (as modeled here), trousers, or an office-friendly skirt. Banana Republic $64.99 $32.49 Buy Now

Kelly & Katie Misha Pump It's one of the most basic pumps you'll find, with a very walkable three-inch heel. Plus it comes in an assortment of neutral colors to best suit your style, so stock up and never be left searching when it's time to head out your front door in the morning. Kelly & Katie $39.99 Buy Now

High-Rise Sculpted Stretch Bootcut Suit Pant Banana Republic High-Rise Sculpted Stretch Bootcut Suit Pant A great-fitting pair of stretchy, boot-cut trousers will last you years without looking dated or stuffy. This pair by Banana Republic tick off all the "classic office wear" boxes with their sharp tailoring, waist darts, and versatile color options. They get bonus points for being on sale for half off, too! Banana Republic $89.99 $44.99 Buy Now

Linen-Blend Jacket Uniqulo Linen-Blend Jacket Imagine breezing into the office on a warm summer day looking cool as a cucumber in crisp linen. You can with this roomy jacket from the budget-friendly place to be for basics, Uniqlo! The shape gives off an air of effortlessness, and it can be dressed up or down depending on your top, pants, dress, skirt, or jewelry choices. Uniqulo $59.90 Buy Now

ASOS Design Jersey Slim Suit in Mono ASOS Design Jersey Slim Suit in Mono Yes, the $86 price tag is for both pieces. Enjoy the daring pattern and sleek tailoring along with easy-wearing jersey material – just remember the bra-only styling you see here is better for after hours, not the break room. ASOS Design $86 Buy Now

Scarleton Shoulder Bag Tote Bag for Women, Handbags for Women, H1035 Scarleton Shoulder Bag Tote Bag for Women, Handbags for Women, H1035 When it comes to work bags, you don't need anything fancy: Keep it sleek, nice, and big enough to cart around a laptop, wallet, and whatever else you need to get you through the day. While we love a designer bag as much as the next person, stick with a tote like the one you see here that perks up any look with a bold dash of color while providing all the storage and strength you'll need. Scarleton $40.99 Buy Now

Tiffany Button-Front Oversized Shirt Dress Dia & Co Tiffany Button-Front Oversized Shirt Dress Work clothes for the office used to be stiff, stuffy, and rarely comfortable. After two years of being stuck at home in sweats, though, few of us want to sacrifice that comfort just to stuff ourselves back into harsh, scratchy materials! Try soft, loose-fitting shirt dresses like this to ease your way back into the world of "appropriate" dressing (the meaning will vary widely) and enjoy the feminine swoosh you'll get while sauntering down the halls. Dia & Co $65 Buy Now

Women's Puff Short Sleeve Button-Front Blouse - Universal Thread Universal Thread Women's Puff Short Sleeve Button-Front Blouse You can easily incorporate fun cuts, accents (hello, puff sleeves!), and patterns into your office wardrobe by keeping things neutral, relatively simple, and easy to pair with solid color bottoms for an appropriate work look. This one's seersucker construction makes it especially great as we head into summer – no one wants pit stains by lunch! Universal Thread $20 Buy Now

Emmy Black Crocodile-Embossed Pointed Loafers Lulu's Emmy Black Crocodile-Embossed Pointed Loafers Ballerina flats are boring. Give yourself a break from heels while keeping things professional with pointy-toed loafers like this under-$30 from Lulu's! The crocodile embossing and unique shape take comfort into high fashion territory and, at this price, you can afford a pair in every color. Lulu's $29 Buy Now

Body Contour Ribbed High Neck Midi Dress Express Body Contour Ribbed High Neck Midi Dress When choosing dresses, go for simple shapes that can easily accommodate top layers like blazers and cardigans. We love the spring-ready pastel blue seen here as a refreshing alternative to basic black. Express $88 Buy Now

Rye Multifunction Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch Fossil Rye Multifunction Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch Sure, we all rely on phones and our laptops to check the time these days, but a sharp watch is a convenient and attractive way to mind the hours without having to pause to pick up your iPhone. Try one from popular yet affordable maker Fossil in chic gold to accessorize with purpose at work. Fossil $160 $64 Buy Now

Kate Spade Lori Tote Kate Spade Lori Tote A Kate Spade tote bag for under $100? Yeah, it exists. Don't ask questions, just buy while it's still on sale. Kate Spade $99 Buy Now

Tanasha Colorblock Sweater Dress - Gabrielle Union Collection NY & Company Tanasha Colorblock Sweater Dress - Gabrielle Union Collection This just barely squeaks in under our $100 limit per piece thanks to a sale price, but it's such a special piece! The colorblocking is mod and attention-grabbing, and the silhouette is form-fitting without showing too much skin. NY & Company $90.96 Buy Now

Menswear Blazer, Created for Macy's INC International Concepts Menswear Blazer, Created for Macy's A black blazer is a must-have for nearly any wardrobe, especially when it's time to present to the board, interview a potential new hire, head to happy hour drinks, or any other situation in which you'd like to appear put together. INC International Concepts $79.50 $55.65 Buy Now

High-Waisted Pixie Full-Length Pants for Women Old Navy High-Waisted Pixie Full-Length Pants for Women They're flattering, stretchy for comfort, and the size range is impressive. There's nothing to not love about these pants, so grab them in multiple colors to create an adaptable wardrobe! Old Navy $39.99 Buy Now