Travel expert shares how to get a free flight if you miss yours

Regular travellers will all know that knot of anxiety you get when thinking about missing your flight – but one expert appears to have come to the rescue.

A TikToker has revealed the simple excuse that can help you get the next flight free if you miss yours.

Jake Peterson said all you have to do is say you had a flat tyre, and they'll put you on the next plane to where you want to go.

“Earlier today, I was running late for my flight because I had a flat tyre. So I knew I wasn’t gonna make it,” he said in a viral 37-second clip with over 277,000 views.

“But fortunately, most airlines have a flat tyre policy – American, Delta, United. The agent, there’s actually a button on their computer that says ‘flat tyre policy,’ and they will, for free of charge, move you to the next flight.

“So next time you’re delayed because of a flat tyre, use this trick. It could help you save you some money.”

Of course, Peterson is referring to US airlines, but British Airways and other UK-based carriers tend to have similar policies.

Commenters below agreed that Peterson's hack works. One person said: "Real rule, but you don’t need any sort of excuse. Just make sure you’re not more than 2 hours late after your original scheduled flight departure."

Another wrote: “Most airlines’ “flat tyre” policy also covers other issues out of your control, i.e., traffic jam or severe weather."

A third added: “This is true I’ve used this… and yes, my Uber got a flat tyre on the way to the airport."

So next time you've missed that early morning alarm, maybe think about giving the flat tyre excuse a go. Sounds like it works a charm.

