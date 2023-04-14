The most Instagrammable hotels in New York City

The Langham NYC



In the heart of Fifth Avenue, the Langham is surrounded by bustling Manhattan streets, major attractions like Times Square and its grand neighbour, The Empire State Building.

Sophistication and refined style are round every corner, with breath taking views of the city, the spectacular Al Fiori restaurant, luxury spa treatments, gym, artisanal cocktail bar and let’s not forget the rooms themselves.

Lay back on the plush bed, close your eyes and you’ll feel like you’re on a cloud. And with such amazing views, you’ll still feel like you’re in the clouds when you look out!

Convenience has never felt and looked so good.

Conrad Midtown

Part of Hilton’s luxury arm, Conrad Midtown underwent a full renovation in 2019 when it used to be known as London NYC Hotel.

The 54 floor hotel on West 54th Street is nestled among familiar sights such as Radio City Hall, MoMA, the Rockefeller Centre, Times Square and Carnegie Hall.

Inside, the important of art is immediately apparent with eye-catching installations and an art collection including Matisse and Warhol.

Super spacious, it’s an all-suites hotel offering those square feet that are like gold dust in the Big Apple, offering magical views of the city and Central Park.

It’s a gorgeously designed tranquil respite from a hectic day exploring New York that offers not just relaxation, but dining at Dabble, a fitness centre and even in-room dining, if you want to have the most glamorous hangover feast it’s possible to have.

IHG Times Square

The InterContinental provides wall-to-wall luxury a stone’s throw away from the glamorous Theatre District, Central Park, The Rockefeller Centre and of course, the dazzling Times Square.

Spacious rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows look out over majestic views and once you’re bored of the flickering city lights (if ever), head down to The Stinger Bar and Kitchen for a taste of indulgence.

The wine list is long, the cocktails are strong, and the small bites are perfect to set you up for a night out or a night cap before retiring to your room and sinking into the silky bed.

There’s more good news too, because with occasional special rates the IHG has some comparatively affordable rooms, saving you a few dollars to spend at The Stinger. Guests love their Smokin’ Sipper made using Smoked Woodford ReserveBourbon, Ardbeg Scotch, Adelaide’s Orgeat Syrup, rosemary infused Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth, and Thai bitters – what a mouthful in more ways than one!

The William Vale Hotel

Recommended in the Forbes Travel Guide for the 5th year in a row, the regal William Vale is situated in Williamsburg, an area historically brimming with artists and immigrants and now a chic hub of fashion, cafes, street art and bold nightlife. The Westlight rooftop serving cocktails and street-food dishes is the best place in the area to look over the hustle and bustle and East River waterfront... or go ice skating in winter.

In summer, the gorgeous outdoor pool deck is the largest in New York, and there’s 9-hole mini golf as well as tonnes of lawn games at the Turf Club. Every room has a balcony too, so you’re guaranteed sweeping skyline views when you get back to your room.

Summer or winter, The William Vale is one of the best Brooklyn stays that remains close to the most iconic New York attractions, but with so much going on in the hotel itself, will you ever leave?

The Baccarat Hotel

Baccarat’s website opens with, “In white daylight, rainbows cascading, a spectrum of swatches cast from a trillion facets. By night, dimmed shimmer and champagne flutes. Gem-red spheres of fresh roses. THIS IS BACCARAT.”

Now, if that doesn’t promise Instagram-worthy hotel then I don’t know what does. As soon as you enter Baccarat, it delivers on its poetry.

Luxurious crystal, tasteful flower arrangements and sparkling chandeliers (just the17) adorn the atrium and you’re transported into another world.

Magical touches are never far away, whether that be luxury sweet treats in the room or Mascioni bedding. Ali Dey Daly, previously from Michelin-starred Cru heads up the Grand Salon where seasonal dishes such as pasta and risotto are washed down with speciality cocktails served in, yep you guessed it, crystal.

The French luxury brand is 258 years old and it’s first hotel truly condensed all those years of traditional opulence into one incredibly special experience.

Aman Hotel New York

Occupying the iconic Crown Building in Midtown Manhattan is Aman, a hotel prioritising tranquillity, space and seclusion.

It’s a huge change of pace from somewhere like TheBaccarat, fully decked out in modern, mellow and organic styles. Maintaining the spirit of intimate retreat (or as much as you can in New York) that earned them their reputation in Thailand, the spa and wellness centre takes up three floors, including seven treatment rooms with up-to-date beauty technologies, a 65ft pool and 2 spa houses designed as Eastern European banya and Moroccan hammam.

The hotel isn’t teaming with guests as there are only 83 suites, all sound-proofed and spacious. There’s even outside space, with aGarden Terrace Bar and outdoor seating at the signature Italian restaurant Arva.

If you want the perfect counterbalance to the city streets, Aman is it.