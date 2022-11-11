The best of the best! Our favorite Christmas gifts in every category for 2022

Here at Wishlist, we've been researching, testing, and analyzing all of our favorite potential holiday gifts for months. We've narrowed down the list a bit to include our best-of-the-best options here, and we hope you find something you'll love to give or receive this Christmas.

Below you'll find products we've suggested before and new goods, all written up with why you'll also love them. Consider it a "greatest hits" list from Wishlist, or perhaps a love letter. Happy shopping!

Etat Libre D'Orange - Frustration Etat Libre D'Orange Frustration Etat Libre is a fragrance company that barters in iconoclastic rebellion, deliciously unique scents, and an attitude that sets you apart with a luxe touch in the vein of cultural antiheroes like Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, or Jean Paul Gaultier. The company's latest fragrance is a huge leap in wearability as compared to some of their more daring scents (Secretions Magnifiques notoriously contains notes of blood and...other bodily fluids), settling into a spicy, woody vanilla base for an off-kilter aroma that's suitable for daily wear or a sexy night on the town. It comes packaged in a bottle that is pure art meant for display with its gold emblem hinting at the glorious melange you'll find inside, and any fragrance collector or hard-to-please beauty enthusiast will relish this phenomenal release from the world's most fascinating fragrance makers. Etat Libre D'Orange $239 Buy Now

Case-Mate - Fuel - Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station w/ 45W Wall Charger Case-Mate Fuel - Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station w/ 45W Wall Charger ​We told you about this hyper-convenient charging station during Amazon's most recent Prime Day in October, but it deserves to be showcased twice! It's a cinch to charge a phone and Airpods both at once, or two phones, or whatever else you can squeeze on there, thanks to wireless technology that only requires one plugin instead of multiple cords. Case-Mate $149.99 Buy Now

Acacia Wood Charcuterie Gift Set - Buy This Get That Brandless Acacia Wood Charcuterie Gift Set - Buy This Get That At-home charcuterie continues to reign as one of the most popular offerings to serve up at a gathering, so why not show your favorite host how much you enjoy their arrangements by gifting them this all-in-one set that includes an additional four wine glasses and a corkscrew for free? It's perfect for anyone who prefers cozy gatherings at home to the din of loud restaurants and bars, and it makes a tremendous housewarming or wedding gift long after the holidays are over. Brandless $92 $45 Buy Now

Red Riviera Emperor Duffle Sprayground Red Riviera Emperor Duffle Thanks to wild, bombastic designs, a fresh attitude, and an unending supply of style inspiration, Sprayground has quickly become a staple on our go-to makers for gift guides at Wishlists. The Red Riviera Emperor Duffle is yet another must-have in their limited edition catalog and, having tested it out ourselves, we think it's one of the current shining stars on the Sprayground roster. The stitching and construction are fantastic, as are the little details: one of the brand's signature shark mouths worked seamlessly into the monochromatic design, locking zipper pulls that keep your luggage from spilling out, generously sized pockets and zippered compartments for easy organization, and a sophisticated quilted pattern that elevates it from simple streetwear to chic and couture-worthy. Sprayground $120 Buy Now

The Modern Nirvana Oracle Chronicle Books The Modern Nirvana Oracle Inspired by avant-garde '80s fashion, these spectacular oracle cards featuring illustrations of a diverse cast of characters and corresponding symbology to help the user find their own sense of intuition while getting familiar with this deck. An informative guidebook helps enlighten the user to the deeper meaning of the images held within, as well as instructions for how to practice reading for yourself and others. It's the perfect gift for a friend or loved one already attuned to the more spiritual forces of our universe, as well as those just dipping their toes into the waters of mysticism. Chronicle Books $24.95 Buy Now

Calamondin Citrus Plant Via Citrus Calamondin Citrus Plant Plants have had a renaissance as the must-have addition to any home over the past several years thanks to our need for a fresh, cozy atmosphere and the comfort that comes with tending to something outside of yourself. Gifting a plant is one the most beautiful things you can do for someone you love, and Via Citrus has made it ultra simple and meaningful with this gorgeous citrus option. A Calomondin is a hybrid fruit that exists somewhere between a kumquat and a mandarin orange. They have a sweet peel and a sour bite, and they make a fantastic addition to baked goods, cocktails, jams, and more. Their year-round blooming cycle offers deep green leaves, white petals, and sweet-smelling fruit as a treat to the senses, and your recipient's plant will likely arrive already in full bloom. Give it to anyone you love with even a hint of a green thumb for a thoughtful gift sure to make them smile year-round. Via Citrus $65 Buy Now

Marshall Action III Speaker Marshall Action III Speaker When first introduced to this speaker at a showcase here in NYC, it was immediately apparent that this ultra-hip, cream-colored, excellent-quality speaker was one of Marshall's best products this side of a doom metal concert. Looks alone make this a dream gift that anyone worth their weight in classic rock trivia knowledge would fall for immediately, but having that signature Marshall sound right at home in your living room listening setup? Unbeatable. Buy it for the true music aficionado in your life to knock their socks off this Christmas. Marshall $279.99 Buy Now

Cowboy Boot Bottle Opener Friends NYC Cowboy Boot Bottle Opener Sometimes you just need a fun little stocking stuffer to swap in a gift exchange or to brighten your friend's day, and that's where this adorable bottle opener comes in. Gift it to your favorite cowboy-lovin' good-time gal along with a couple of fancy bottles of beer to set yourself up right for Christmas Eve. Friends NYC $12.99 Buy Now

Meze Audio 99 Classics Meze Audio 99 Classics When you first see these headphones, you're likely to believe they're the most beautiful you've ever laid eyes upon. But when you hear them? With their perfect pitch, comfortable wear, and unbelievable ability to bring new notes to life with every listen of even your most exhausted favorites? You'll be sold and want to buy two pairs: one for yourself and one for the person you love the most who enjoys music as much as you. Meze $309 Buy Now

Rocketbook Fusion Rocketbook Fusion For those who value impeccable organization, the Rocketbook Fusion is a godsend. It comes with the unique ability to erase pen ink that Rocketbook is known for, and seven different page templates connect you to all your favorite cloud services. 42 pages are packed with calendars, lists, and spots for taking notes, and, while we are head over heels for this vibrant red, it comes in 12 cool colors and patterns so you can personalize it to your recipient's tastes. Rocketbook $37 Buy Now

Easton Side-Zip Boots Beckett Simonon Easton Side-Zip Boots Made to order from full-grain calfskin leather with a discreet inner side zip, these are some of the sleekest and sexiest boots we've ever seen for men. They follow the line of the foot beautifully in an eternally chic fashion, and they're a perfect foil for your everyday Chelsea boots for when you need something a step up to pair with a sharp suit or trousers. And don't sleep on Beckett Simonon's options for those Chelsea boots or brogues! They offer boots just as chic for gifting the special husband, dad, or brother in your life in nearly every category, all finely crafted to world-class standards for the footwear connoisseur. ​Beckett Simonon $400 $239 Buy Now

Cormac McCarthy The Passenger Any literature fan will appreciate diving headfirst into the newest engrossing work from American master of the writing craft, Cormac McCarthy, and the hardback copy is currently cheaper than the paperback! Wrap it up with a gorgeous personalized bookmark and coffee shop gift card to give them the gift of a relaxing post-holiday afternoon. Cormac McCarthy $20.29 Buy Now

GE CYNC Smart LED Light Strip GE CYNC Smart LED Light Strip We had the chance to visit a GE Cync showcase last month to see what the company is up to when it comes to developing impeccably customizable lighting systems that take your home from ho-hum to cinematic experience with the simple touch of an in-app button or voice control. The simplest way to try out the colorful look is to invest in a small light strip like the one you see here. It's 80 inches long – ideal for running along the top or bottom of a wall or perhaps illuminating the space behind a TV – and it's easy to install. It makes a great gift for folks who love to play with their home decor, teens looking to create a fantastic setup in their room, or anyone who enjoys setting the mood for movie night, and you can usually find them marked down when you shop on Amazon such as right now when they're 30% off retail. GE CYNC $59.99 $42 Buy Now

The Entrepreneur Small Hatbox Steamline The Entrepreneur Small Hatbox Steamline is another brand for whom we've already sung our praises, but we couldn't resist showing off this gorgeous hatbox that any fancy jet-setter would relish adding to their luggage collection. Steamline $295 Buy Now

OG Sucking Vibrator Tracy's Dog OG Sucking Vibrator One of the original vibes featuring dual functions via an internal wand and clitoral suction, the OG Sucking Vibrator from Tracy's Dog is a certified banger – pun well intended. It's powerful without causing any sort of painful over-stimulation, and the way it coaxes the user into orgasm with a two-prong approach is fulfilling and hot in a way that leaves them completely satisfied. This makes a perfect gift for a partner or spouse with whom you'd like to spice things up, or you can gift it to your perpetually single friend who's always on the lookout for ways to avoid the dating game! It comes in purple or pink with beautiful gold detailing, and holds its charge throughout many, many sessions. Tracy's Dog $49.99 Buy Now

Perpetrator Socks Stereo Socks Perpetrator Socks Stereo Socks makes some incredibly fun music-related socks, all with entertaining names that hint at their inspiration in ways that will fans giggling while they slip into their new feet-warming gift. Our personal favorite is this ode to the world's great band (we're not biased or anything...are we?!), Depeche Mode. Buy them for the grown-up goth or synth-pop lover who already has all the records they desire. Stereo Socks $12.10 Buy Now

9926 Cat Eye Sunglasses-Emerald Cutler & Gross 9926 Cat Eye Sunglasses-Emerald If Cutler & Gross makes glasses cool enough for Iggy Pop, surely they've got you and your most rock n' roll-ready friends covered. Go big and give them these spectacular emerald shades for a pair that will look cool now through the end of time, and watch as they enjoy the color vibrancy, high-gloss finish, and sculptural, edgy elegance of one of the maker's finest designs ever released. Cutler & Gross $640 Buy Now

Electrohome Montrose Wireless Record Player Stereo System With 4” McKinley Bluetooth Powered Bookshelf Speakers Electrohome Montrose Wireless Record Player Stereo System With 4” McKinley Bluetooth Powered Bookshelf Speakers The gift of music is one any casual or serious connoisseur can appreciate, and it's even better when the gift is as attractive as this gorgeous turntable and speaker set from Electrohome. With its woodgrain finish and retro design, the Montrose Wireless system looks great in any listening setup and provides a warm, resonance-free sound that allows the music to come to life. An Audiotechnica diamond-tipped stylus will please enthusiasts, while less vinyl-centric listeners will appreciate being able to digitize their records or pivot to wireless streaming through the speakers when they want to hear a record they don't own. It's also a plug-and-play setup, so you can go straight from the box to listening in minute – no tedious setup and expensive extra equipment needed! Electrohome $219.99 $186.99 Buy Now

Glasshouse Fragrances - Christmas Trio Gift Set Candles Glasshouse Fragrances Christmas Trio Gift Set Candles We already told you why these make a perfect gift for mom this season, but once is not enough to convey just how much we love these fragrant candles! Splurge on the trio gift set to give her a melange of sumptuous fragrances to choose from when lighting up a cozier atmosphere this winter, and watch her face light up at the sheer sight of these illuminating beauties. Glasshouse Fragrances $60 Buy Now

The Medium Abby Shoulder Bag Michele Wilhite The Medium Abby Shoulder Bag Spoil a true princess with this luxurious pink chinoiserie bag that begs to be displayed as a work of art when it's not being carried. Buy it for a real bag or accessory collector, or someone fancy for whom you've reserved a big-budget holiday. Michele Wilhite $859 Buy Now

Rosebox NYC - Custom Small Black Box Rosebox NYC Custom Small Black Box We've written many odes to our favorite year-long rose bouquet makers, Rosebox NYC, so naturally we think you should offer them up to the luxe friend who already has it all this Christmas. The classic black-and-red color arrangement tops our list for something classy, eye-catching, and perfect for year-round display, but don't be shy! Click through and explore all of the company's color and size options to ensure you're making your recipient's holiday dreams come true. Rosebox NYC $179 Buy Now

Trenwheal Coat Seasalt Cornwall Trenwheal Coat This coat is timelessly chic, super warm, and generously sized so it glides over layers with ease. Seasalt Cornwall has quickly become a Wishlist favorite this fall, and we think anyone who opens this beauty on Christmas morning will be grateful for years to come. Seasalt Cornwall $275 Buy Now

Personalized Mother of Pearl Spinning Ring Merci Maman Personalized Mother of Pearl Spinning Ring We described our lovely experience with Merci Maman in our recent gift guide for what to buy Mom this Christmas, but their offerings extend beyond necklaces and include offerings like this dainty, gorgeous ring that features stunning Mother of Pearl on one side and a personalized engraving on the other! You can also choose to order in silver or gold, with up to 10 characters allowed on the back. It's the ideal gift for a lady friend, mother, sister, or anyone else you want to show sincere love to this holiday. Merci Maman $99 Buy Now

Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiets Volume Limited On-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for Kids Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiets Volume Limited On-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones Kids ​We expounded on the quality of Puro Sound Labs' headphones for kids in this article earlier this month, but we wanted to offer you another option in case you're still looking around! The PuroQuiets are an adorable noise-canceling headphone model for kids that are wireless, protective of your kids' ears (never above 85 dB), and have a fantastic 35-hour play time so charging isn't a hassle. Puro Sound Labs $129 Buy Now

Monos Hybrid Trunk Monos Hybrid Trunk Available in multiple sizes and colors, this hybrid trunk from Monos is one of the most innovative pieces of luggage we've ever seen. Folks are starting to catch onto the supreme utility of hard-shell suitcases over their fabric counterparts, so there's no better time to invest. What we really love about the trunk style, though, is how easy it is to pack. If you enjoy bringing multiple pairs of shoes (particularly high heels or platforms!), you know it can be annoying to figure out how to stuff them in a standard suitcase. The wider, more square build of the trunk allows for them to sit upright while you tuck clothes and accessories all around, making for better use of valuable packing space. Deep central compartments allow for pristine organization for longer journeys, and the zipperless aluminum frame protects your goods on those day-long flights that can otherwise threaten valuables. It has anodized corner guards and is constructed with a lightweight, unbreakable polycarbonate shell so you never have to worry about it cracking during transport. Monos $445 Buy Now