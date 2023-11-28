Bored of chocolate advent calendars? Try these alternatives instead

We are arguably in the Christmas season now, as November draws to a close and December approaches, so of course advent calendars are on the mind.

But the excitement of your bog-standard supermarket chocolate seems to fade year after year, for a once-a-year tradition surely there's more fun to be had?

So I made it my mission to find the best alternatives to your average advent calendar, there's something for everyone on this list. So if you want to make this year extra special either for yourself or a loved one, keep reading.

For the stationary obsessed...

If, like me, you have many half-filled notebooks lying around your house and seemingly can't get enough for cute stationary let me introduce you to Papier's advent calendar.

By the end of December you will have a fully stocked collection of pens, notebooks (and small enough to fill entirely unlike the other larger ones collecting dust), to-do list pads so you can keep tracking of your Christmas shopping list, organisation stickers and so much more.

It's perfect for students, those working-from-home, or perhaps a way to nudge someone to get more organised in the new year.

£120 on papier.com

For the food and drink connoisseurs...

We all have that one friend who's going to the latest restaurant opening or trying natural wines from across the world, perhaps you are that friend. For the foodie, a plain chocolate calendar will not suffice their cravings, so take a look at these two great options to excite your tastebuds.

If you're wishing it were Summer and you were exploring Italy, let me show you the next best thing: Fattoria La Villa's Advent In the Farm Shop.

Fattoria La Villa'

Words will not do justice this calendar but let me try anyway. You receive 24 full-sized specialist from the family run farm and wine state in Tuscany. From wines to cheeses, to pasta, and biscuits, it's unlikely you'll be able to stop yourself from opening it all at once.

On top of that, once you've opened all the contents, the box can be reused as a dollhouse, with different cardboard figures and items coming inside the calendar for you to use.

If you're more of a wine lover than a foodie, Brixton Wine Club offers a 24 day calendar of unique and interesting varieties of wines. The wines come in cans to help with the environmental impact, and each can comes with tasting notes so you know what you're drinking and where it's come from. A great way to impress friends.

Brixton Wine Club









£152 on lavialla.com and £130 on brixtonwineclub.com

For the wellness fanatics...



Do you know someone who counts every gram of protein in their meals? Or perhaps someone who can't get enough of their yoga classes?

If you want to keep feeling good throughout the festive period consider one of these:

Barebell's protein bar advent calendar contained more flavours than I thought were possible. A classic peanut butter and chocolate bar to a cherry liquorice bar, there's something for everyone to love. With each bar containing at least 15g of protein in each bar.

Bareballs Holiday Calendar Bareballs









If you're not a massive fan of protein bars, but like to feel good, try Bird and Blend's matcha advent calendar. With 24 tins (each tin makes 2 cups!) it's perfect if you love the popular drink, or if you've been meaning to try it. With flavours from your regular green tea matcha, all the way to limited edition festive flavours such as Nordic Berry, Carrot Cake, and Strawberries and Cream. It's a great way to start your days in December.

£54.90 on barebells.co.uk and £52 on birdandblendtea.com

For the person whose house is covered in scented candles...



Scented candles are great all year round, but something about them feel particularly festive, especially with all the special scents you can get during this time of year. So if you've been meaning to stock up on some candles to make your space feel extra cosy, the Yankee Candle calendar sounds perfect for you.

The Advent Book comes with a selection of tea lights and filled votive candles with a variety of fragrances. Some personal favourites include Letters to Santa, and White Spruce & Grapefruit. For your tea light candles you also get a glass tea light holder!

£49.99 on yankeecandle.co.uk

For the beauty and skincare lover...



If you've been wanting to try all the latest popular products in beauty and skincare, the Harrods advent calendar is perfect for you.

From haircare to lipgloss, your makeup bag will be stocked up for months. Containing brands such as Gisou, Kylie Cosmetics, 111 Skin and more there's something for everyone. Each product is extremely versatile so you don't need to worry if a certain product is going to work for you or not.

For a calendar worth £1,173 why not treat yourself to some luxury this Christmas?

£250 on harrods.com

