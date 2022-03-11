Amazon's best deals for today, March 11th

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!

Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator for Home - 8oz Dog & Cat Urine Smell Remover - Citrus Concentrate - Makes a Gallon (128 oz) Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator for Hom Any pet owner knows the struggles of our furry friends leaving their stinky paw prints on, well, just about everything! Combat the stink with one of the hands-down best odor eliminators on the planet, Angry Orange. This bottle comes in a compact eight-ounce size, but the concentrate creates up to a gallon of product. Spray generously on soiled furniture, carpet, or clothes, and enjoy the immediate stench-killing properties this cleaner contains while it simultaneously provides a powerful but lovely orange fragrance. ANGRY ORANGE $27.92 $16.29 Buy Now

AVAPOW Car Battery Jump Starter 2500A Peak 22800mAh, Portable Auto Battery Boost Pack Jumper Box AVAPOW Car Battery Jump Starter 2500A Peak 22800mAh, Portable Auto Battery Boost Pack Jumper Box If you own a car, you know the perils of accidentally running your battery down, leaving you stranded in highly inconvenient circumstances. Keep a jumper pack like this on hand so you won't have to flag down a stranger next time – it could be the difference between a few lost minutes and much, much worse. AVAPOW $89.99 $72.24 Buy Now

20 Pack Magnetic Cabinet Locks Baby Proofing Maisi 20 Pack Magnetic Cabinet Locks Baby Proofing Buy these for yourself or anyone with a new baby entering the picture soon and prevent those roaming toddlers from breaking into unsafe spaces. They make a great shower gift (or gift for any time, really) and when you buy now, you'll save more than half off the original price! Vmaisi $69.99 $33.99 Buy Now

Blue 2-Pack 46FT 160 LED Crystal Globe Solar String Lights (Outdoor) Sanjicha Blue 2-Pack 46FT 160 LED Crystal Globe Solar String Lights (Outdoor) Prepare your yard for long summer nights beneath the stars with pals when you stock up on these fun solar globe lights currently marked down by 54%. Multiple colors are available, so click through to see which are the best for helping you create the right vibe at your next cookout. Sanjicha $25.99 $11.99 Buy Now