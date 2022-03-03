Amazon's best deals for today, March 3rd

In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!
Miracle-Gro Water Soluble All Purpose Plant Food, 3 lb
Miracle-Gro
Water Soluble All Purpose Plant Food, 3 lb
With spring nearly here, it's time to ramp up your time in the garden and nourish your perfect plant babies with nutritious food, like Miracle-Gro! This package is enough to feed an entire 600 square foot garden twice over, so stock up now and save more than 30% off the usual cost.
Scotts EZ Seed Patch and Repair Bermudagrass, 20 lb. - Combination Mulch, Seed, and Fertilizer
Scotts
EZ Seed Patch and Repair Bermudagrass, 20 lb. - Combination Mulch, Seed, and Fertilizer
And while you're feeding the garden, don't forget the lawn, too! Scotts EZ Seed is currently marked down by nearly half, so it's as good a time as any to fill your shed with the must-haves for this summer.
JBL VIBE 100 TWS - True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Black
JBL
VIBE 100 TWS - True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Black
We've tried a lot of headphones here at Wishlist, and these in-ears from JBL remain a top-ranking choice in our semi-expert opinion. Enjoy deep, rich bass sounds, 20 hours of wear before recharging, a comfortable fit inside the ear, and a savings of 40% when you buy today.
Hilor Women's One Piece Swimwear Front Crossover Swimsuits Hollow Bathing Suits Monokinis
Hilor
Women's One Piece Swimwear Front Crossover Swimsuits Hollow Bathing Suits Monokinis
The top-selling one-piece bathing suit on Amazon is flattering, stylish, and priced to sell. Select from more than 40 color and pattern options to complement your personal style, then choose your size to see which savings you'll get by buying right now – prices range from $27.99 to $33.99, making them cheaper than almost any other decent quality suit you'll find.
BalanceFrom Wide Grip Kettlebell Exercise Fitness Weight Set
BalanceFrom
Wide Grip Kettlebell Exercise Fitness Weight Set, Includes 10 lbs, 15 lbs, 20 lbs
Why go to the gym when you can step outside onto your patio or sweat from the comfort of your own living room with this three-weight kettlebell set? They're rust-free with an ergonomic handle and endless ways to tone up and burn calories, and you'll save 30% when you purchase now during Amazon's sale on home gym essentials – click through for other options if weights aren't quite your speed.