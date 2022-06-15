Amazon's top trending toys to shop before Prime Day 2022

Prime Day is coming closer, and that means it's time to make your shopping lists for all the goodies you've been eyeballing that are sure to be at rock-bottom prices during the annual two-day sale. And when making those lists, don't forget to pick up something for your favorite youngin'!

Below are some of the top-selling toys available on Amazon right now, many already marked down ahead of Prime Day. Keep scrolling to see what's cool in the kid world these days, and snag a couple to gift a little one who deserves a summertime treat.

LeapFrog 100 Animals Book LeapFrog 100 Animals Book The #1 seller in toddler toys and games on Amazon right now is this LeapFrog book that proves the classics never go out of style – in this case, fun animals for kids. It comes in frustration-free packaging and showcases 100 difference species so your little ones have hours of learning and joy ahead. LeapFrog Buy Now

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron with Interactive 8 inch Pink Plush Toy and 50+ Sounds and Reactions Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron with Interactive 8 inch Pink Plush Toy and 50+ Sounds and Reactions This is one of the coolest and most unique toys to hit the market in quite some time thanks to the process of brewing up a potion, going through the process of a spell, then poof! Out comes your little pet who makes all sorts of coos and squeaks. Get it for the witch or wizard enthusiast kid in your life or enjoy it yourself! You won't regret it. Magic Mixies $74.99 $59 Buy Now

Little Live Pets - Gotta Go Turdle Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle These have been popular for a while now, but if your little one hasn't yet experienced the joy of watching this goofy turtle "go" in his toilet, now's the time. He can even chat with you by repeating what you say back to you! Little Live Pets $29.99 $22.97 Buy Now

KINGYAO Squishies Squishy Toy 24pcs KINGYAO Squishies Squishy Toy 24pcs They're cute, they're squishy, and they'll bring a smile to any face young or old! These cuties fun to squeeze and easy to clean, so nab this bucket of 24 for a long-lasting good time in your home or for the perfect kids' birthday party favor. KINGYAO $13.99 $12.59 Buy Now

FurReal Walkalots Big Wags Dino FurReal Walkalots Big Wags Dino If your kids are in the mood for dinosaurs after watching the new Jurassic World: Dominion, try something a little smaller and less toothy with this FurReal walkable toy. It's a great way to calm an upset child when they realize they can't really have a pet Triceratops. FurReal $21.99 $16.89 Buy Now

Dancing Cactus KangLang Dancing Cactus This cactus is hilarious in the looks department already, but he can dance, too?! A perfect gift for kids, a jokester, or even a plant lover who can't remember to water a real succulent. KangLang $19.99 $11.89 Buy Now

Threeking RC Cars Stunt car Remote Control Car Threeking RC Cars Stunt car Remote Control Car One of Amazon's current top sellers in the toy department, this neon green stunt truck is incredibly nimble and fun for any kid who wants to pull out all the stops and give a truly daredevilish performance. It can drive up to 7.5 miles per hour and lasts around 30 minutes per charge. Threeking $39.99 $31.99 Buy Now