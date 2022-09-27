Back for a second time in 2022, Amazon has announced this year's next Prime Day dates: October 11th and 12th. The sale marks the first time the mega-retailer has offered Prime Day twice in a calendar year, but not the first time in October: The 2020 shopping year saw the retailer postpone the 48-hour sale due to pandemic-related issues, but they've since returned to the normal July schedule – until now.

So...why two in a year?

With this move, it seems as though Amazon may be positioning itself to set a new kickoff date for holiday purchasing ahead of the traditional post-Thanksgiving Black Friday sales, especially when considering the announcement coincides with similar events happening next month at Target and Overstock. Those stores' respective Deal Days (October 6-8) and Overstock Day (October 2-3) will also see Black Friday-level sales vying for the wallets of early holiday shoppers, flipping the script on the "doorbuster" style events that have started earlier and earlier every year since Black Friday became popular.

While Prime Day is a membership-driven sale exclusive to Prime subscribers (free trials are available!), Target's event is open to everyone and will allow every shopper to "find savings on hundreds of thousands of items online and in stores." Overstock will operate similarly, but those who download the store's app and sign up for email alerts will receive early-bird information.

How will this differ from July's Prime Day?

This Prime Day event is being offered in fewer countries – only 15 this time around versus more than 20 in July – and the pool of sellers who are looking to jump on the bandwagon is smaller because it's simply too much of a gamble for smaller businesses to offer these types of prices without knowing how a second Prime Day in a year will perform. Many of the deals will likely look similar to those found before, and just because there could be fewer sellers involved doesn't mean you won't see thousands of deals in every category from clothing to household goods to books to personal tech products.

How can you best prepare?

Simple: Sign up for Amazon Prime. It costs $139.99 per year or $14.99 a month, and half-off discounts are available to college students (with a valid .edu email address) and EBT, Medicaid, and select government assistance recipients.

Once you're signed up, we suggest starting your shopping lists for the holiday season. It's easy to get wrapped up in the flashy discounts offered up on the front page – and you should allot some spending for the fun stuff! – but a solid list broken down into specific categories will offer guidance and keep you from over-shooting your budget. Some suggestions:

–gifts

–holiday gathering supplies

–new tech gadgets

–pet supplies

–baby gear

–winter clothing

–snacks

–kitchen tools and appliances

–furniture

What were the most popular products during the July sale?

There were hundreds of top performers, but we gathered the data and distilled it into this short list. Keep scrolling to see some of Amazon's best Prime Day sellers that you can expect to go on sale again on October 11th, and check back here at Wishlist every day for new exciting deals Amazon rolls out leading up to the big event.









