Luxury brand Augustinus Bader has a laundry list of benefits, celebrity endorsements, and even the title of The Greatest Skincare of All Time thanks to Women's Wear Daily, but how does it actually perform when tested for a month? I agreed to find out for Wishlist readers by using a variety of their products for one month.

Upon arrival, the products were astonishing in their presentation. Everything from the branded shipping box to the bronze and blue inner packaging was built to impress, and opening each felt like a sumptuous affair meant to impress even the most jaded beauty aficionado.

I carefully unwrapped each item and lined them up on my bathroom vanity, dazzled at how they instantly elevated the atmosphere of my get-ready area. The Serum was immediately most impressive to me, as the refillable inner portion – called the Nomad – sits beautifully in a thick, blue glass vase which you can also use to store makeup brushes and other beauty accoutrement while awaiting serum refills. Not to be outdone, The Cream, The Rich Cream, The Essence, and The Body Lotion matched perfectly in AB's signature packaging.

As for testing, I started by using the products the way I would any other system: I layered on The Essence, then The Serum, then The Cream, saving The Rich Cream for nighttime use.

My biggest concern with my skin as a 35-year-old who drinks too much iced coffee (and occasionally too much booze) is dehydration. The fine lines around my eyes have begun traveling downward when I smile too wide, and no matter how much I try to overcompensate with extra water and heavy oils, they seem impossible to plump.

After one use of the full routine, I noticed a significant change. The lines were still there but more shallow; my crow's feet seemed less prominent and overall my skin felt plump and fresh. I experienced no redness as with some harsher products, and my skin looked more even overall.

Rather than stick to one routine, I decided to tailor my product use over the next month to use what felt intuitive for that day. It was the correct decision. Instead of wasting The Essence on days when I wasn't feeling dry, I stuck to serum and cream, and serum only for especially humid or sweaty days – it is New York summer after all!

What surprised me most was discovering how much I, as a fairly oily person, preferred The Rich Cream to any other product. It's not heavy at all, but the way it sinks in is ultra-hydrating and moisturizing in a way that did away with my need for foundation altogether. I layered it over the serum on extra-dry days, then just used concealer under my eyes and around my mouth and blended outward for a lightweight summer look. On a 90-degree day, it still felt light and nourishing instead of slick and heavy like the creams and oils I've used before.

In the month since I began, my skin texture and fine lines have disappeared by what I would estimate 85 to 90%. This is through the hottest days of summer, a heavy month of partying thanks to multiple birthdays and going-away parties, and a kicked-up workout routine I enacted to combat the other effects of said partying. I've only had one breakout (after a night of sleeping in my makeup), and it dissipated after a day of regular washing and moisturizing with AB. My husband also noticed and commented that I had a healthier glow than usual.

As far as it being The Greatest Skincare in the World, I can't verify that with science, but I can say it's the best skincare I've ever used! While I've very much enjoyed other luxury products (but never ones quite this luxurious), my favorite part was the gorgeous ritual it inspired and the intuitiveness of the products. I love that I can mix and match to your liking depending on what my skin needs that day, and I can definitively say my skin has never responded so well to a brand before.

Going to bed and prepping my skin for makeup both feel like more important and intentional acts now, rather than an afterthought to be tossed on while focusing my attention elsewhere. And if there's anything I've learned about wellness or self-care habits, it's that intention-setting and the feeling it gives you are the biggest indicators of whether you'll stick to a routine.

In addition to my own experience, make sure to read about everything from Augustinus Bader's philosophy to sustainability on their website, and check out a brief synopsis of my favorite products below.

The Essential Kit Augustinus Bader The Essential Kit This is the ideal gifting product to pick up for anyone in your life who loves opulent skincare. The facial creams are all you need to get hooked on AB's benefits, but the body cream is the icing on the cake that hydrates beautifully from head to toe. Augustinus Bader $235 Buy Now

The Rich Cream Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream As stated several times above, this is the best of the bunch for my money, and the most impressive facial cream I've ever used! It's a pretty penny, but you can stretch out your uses by using only half pumps to dab under the eyes on days when you need less moisture, and one pump is enough for the full face. Augustinus Bader $280 Buy Now

The Body Lotion Augustinus Bader The Body Lotion Lavish and light, this is the sort of body cream you dream about but never knew existed. It's lightweight and won't leave behind a greasy feeling, but the hydration it leaves behind lasts all day. Augustinus Bader $100 Buy Now