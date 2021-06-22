10 best deals on baby supplies for Amazon Prime Day 2021
Whether it’s your baby or someone you know is having one, one thing remains true: It takes a village, and that village needs supplies.
Prime Day is the perfect day to stock up on childcare necessities, with everything from bottles and wipes to precious outfits on sale now through the end of the day. Keep reading to see which deals caught our eye, and act fast before the savings disappear at midnight.
The Honest Company, Super Club Box, Clean Conscious Diapers, Size 4, 120 Count
The Honest Company, founded by mother and actress Jessica Alba, aims to create the cleanest and gentlest products for your baby possible using plant-based, sustainably sourced materials. If you haven’t tried them yet, consider grabbing a 120 count box of diapers that won’t irritate your baby’s skin and have quilted bubble liners and an absorbent channel to capture messes. With today’s discount, you’ll save nearly 30% off the usual price.
Babyganics Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizing Wipes Bulk, Mandarin, 200 Count, (100 Count, 2 Pack), Moisturizing & Non-Allergenic
Sanitize without the harshness of alcohol with these gentle Babyganics wipes. You’ll get two packs of 100 wipes each for 25% off, so if you or your baby have sensitive skin, stock up now while they’re cheap!
Simple Joys by Carter's Boys' 6-Pack Short-Sleeve Bodysuit
If you have a newborn, you know how many outfit changes you can go through in a day. Stock up with this six pack of bodysuits on sale for just $12.50 in all sizes up to six months and save yourself the hassle of running out when you least expect it.
Simple Joys by Carter's Girls' 3-Pack Snap-up Rompers
See above with the boys’ bodysuits, except now you get cutesy, frilly rompers for the little princess in your life.
Amazon Essentials Kids' 14-Pack Cotton Low Cut Sock
The sock-eating monster that lives in the dryer gets an early start, so stock up on great basic socks for your little ones to ensure they’re never without a fresh pair for those dainty feet.
Nested Bean Zen Sack
Lightly weighted to mimic the feeling of having a palm rest on baby’s chest, these sleeps sacks are designed to keep your little one comfortable in the soft, breathable cotton as they rest. Save up to 15% with current coupons applicable to some sizes.
Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Baby Bottle
Keep your baby’s belly happy with these bottles designed with the shape and feel that most closely resembles breastfeeding. They’re great for weaning and preventing colic.
Baby Nail File Electric Nail Trimmer Manicure Set
Keep your baby’s nails clean and trimmed with this convenient manicure set that includes nail and toe clippers, 10 grinding heads, six colored sandpapers, one cylindrical grinding head, and more for 45% off.
HAPPYTOT Organics Stage 4 Superfoods Variety Pack
If your baby is quickly becoming a toddler, grab a sale-priced pack of this stage 4 food to help them transition into being a more grown up eater. It’s organic, plus Prime members save an additional 20% at checkout.
QUEEN ROSE Pregnancy Body Pillows ,U Shaped Full Body Maternity Pillow for Pregnant Women with Removable Cover,Gray
If your baby is still on the way, you need a pregnancy pillow to help keep you comfortable during the most vulnerable time of your life. Save 44% when you buy today and let the cozy gray arms of this amazing tool lull you into deeper slumber.