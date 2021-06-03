7 best desk fans for staying cool while you work this summer

Kelsey Chapman
Thursday 03 June 2021 16:03
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The importance of a great small fan in the dog days of summer cannot be overstated. For example, you’ll want one on your desk to keep your cool while feeling the pressure from your job, or maybe you’re a hot sleeper and need a little extra breeze at night to maintain a restful slumber. Air conditioning is a modern wonder, but sometimes it just isn’t enough on its own.

We looked at some of the most affordable, top-rated, and beautifully designed fans available so you don’t have to search high and low to find a little relief from the swelter. Whether you’re planning to plop these down next to yourself while you work, or you’re planning to cart your fan off to the beach to stay fresh in the sun, you’ll surely find something here that meets your personal needs for a fan.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism acrossThe Independent.

Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan Black, Small

It’s compact, it’s strong, and it’s so ubiquitous you might already have one. The Honeywell HT-900 blows so you can feel the cooling effects up to 27 feet away, and a trio of speeds lets you control how harsh the wind blows on your face.

Trademark Global Robo 11.5"H 1-Speed Portable Fan, White (72-HE519)

It consumes half the energy of a normal fan which makes this an environmentally-conscious buyer’s dream, but it’s also a precious little robot whose light changes colors to suit your mood. It’s too cute to pass up.

Lasko - Twist-Top Personal Fan - Black

Three settings and a rotating top make this one of the more high-tech options on this list, and real world buyers praise its quiet function and ease of use in the office or bedroom for those who like a little breeze while they snooze.

Flippi V6 3.4 in. Personal Circulator Fan in Coral Blush

We’re in love with the pink blush color of this flirty little fan, and the Flippi V6 motor that uses Vornado’s signature Vortex Technology to move air up to 20 feet is a huge plus for folks using this to cool down a small room. It also comes in a lovely turqouise blue shade if pink isn’t your thing.

Comfort Zone 8" 3-Speed High Velocity Turbo Fan, Black

It’s compact, powerful, and has three speeds to choose from.

“WOW for its size it’s mighty,” one buyer reports. “I have to sleep with a fan on so I wanted one that will not be too cold in the winter but will cool me off in the summer, and wow this is the fan for the job, even my dogs sleep better now. will order another.” Two wows in one review? Get it!

DecoBREEZE Decorative Table Fan Desk Fan Single Speed Electric Tabletop Fan Figurine Fan 4 inch Hummingbird

If you like to combine form and function in your decor, consider this jaunty bird fan as a beautiful new addition to your desktop collection.

HOLMES Heritage Desk Fan, 6-inch, Brushed Copper

We love the vintage style of this fan, and it comes in two different sizes so you can choose the right one for your desktop or space. It also has a tilt-adjustable head for perfect positioning, plus two speeds and a simple on/off switch for fuss-free operation.

Latest

