Astronaut captures elusive flamingo pink aurora in awe-inspiring footage

American astronaut Don Pettit has shared a video of the elusive flamingo pink aurora filmed from the International Space Station looking out onto Earth.

In a vibrant atomic oxygen light show, the ISS flies above the green aurora but straight through the higher altitude reds revealing the bright pink aurora.

Pettit is currently NASA's oldest serving astronaut, returning to Earth from his latest mission on his 70th birthday after a 220-day mission on the International Space Station.

