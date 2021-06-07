Curls and waves are beautiful, but sometimes you want sleek, straight hair for a streamlined look. Thus, you need a hair straightener.

While we’re using the terms “flat iron” and “hair straightener” pretty interchangeably throughout this piece, it should be noted there’s a difference between the two:

-A flat iron refers specifically to a two-plated device you use on small sections of hair to flatten

-A hair straightener refers to any device that (you guessed it) straightens hair and that includes flat irons, hot combs, straightening brushes, etc.

That said, we are focusing on flat irons here. We looked at top selling models from popular places to buy hair tools, and the following were frequently ranked among the best rated, most popular, and most raved-about models on the market.

Keep reading to discover which flat iron, whether bougie and pricey or budget-friendly and basic, will work best in your routine.

