9 best mini fridges to keep drinks cool in small spaces

Kelsey Chapman
Wednesday 23 June 2021 17:00
Wishlist
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A miniature refrigerator might seem a little unnecessary at first, but their uses are varied: Beauty and skincare enthusiasts will love having their cooling night creams right there at bedtime; sports enthusiasts who love halftime beers will be grateful to not miss a moment of the game with a drink fridge near the big screen; people with in-home bars hosting guests won’t have to retreat to the kitchen for another round when entertaining. Myriad uses abound, but which model is right for you? 

We looked at a variety of mini cooling units, many of which come in gorgeous colors and styles. The retro kitchen gadget trend continues to dominate in 2021, hence the many mid-century modern and other vintage style options below, but those with a flair for the modern will enjoy the more streamlined version below. Whatever your purpose or required size, here are several of our favorite compact refrigerators in every budget for your home, office, and beyond. 

What to consider when buying a mini fridge:

-Size: You can go small, but how small should you go? Go slightly bigger (think a quarter of a standard size) when shopping for an apartment or dorm room, and go much smaller and lighter when considering an option that will travel easily. We’ve included both options here.

-Capacity: What will you store in the fridge? If you’re just buying to keep in your bathroom for moisturizers and serums, you can get away with the tinier options we found. If you want to keep a well-stocked minibar in your basement, look for expanded capacity and extra shelving that will keep your fridge organized.

-Dimensions: Check the dimensions so you don’t end up with a fridge that won’t fit your space! You’re sizing down to save space presumably, so make sure you’re not buying a fridge three inches wider than the area you plan to keep it.

RELATED: Check out out favorite cheap microwaves for rounding our your small space’s kitchen needs.

As always, you can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Cooluli Mini Fridge Electric Cooler and Warmer (4 Liter / 6 Can): AC/DC Portable Thermoelectric System w/ Exclusive On the Go USB Power Bank Option (Pink)

This little pink dream is perfect for girl-ing up your office or beauty room with a touch of pastel that will soften any color scheme. 

Petite and pretty, the Cooluli holds up to six cans (or a few less plus some snacks) but is really ideal for storing skincare that works best when cooled down to help with topical inflammation reduction. Some users even note it’s great for storing breast milk right in your nursery, thus reducing the need to run to the fridge for a midnight feeding. 

The Rundown

Capacity: 4 liters / 6 cans

Energy Use: powered by EcoMax technology: includes AC, DC & USB power cords for portability and flexibility

Noise Level: 28dB

Nostalgia 0.4 cu.ft. Retro 6-Can Personal Mini Refrigerator in Aqua without Freezer

Another pastel option on the smaller side of things is this retro throwback model by Nostalgia that perfectly encapsulates the style of yesteryear in a thoroughly modern convenience. 

10 x 10.43 inches, this little guy is just enough for the bare essentials and cools to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. The thing that sets it apart from the competition? It also heats food up to 130 degrees F, making is dual purpose for hot and cold beverages. Grab one for your office and never have to make a midday run to the kitchen again. 

The Rundown

Capacity: 0.42 cubic feet / 6 cans

Energy Use: thermoelectric technology; includes power cords for both AC and DC outlets; 100% freon-free and eco friendly

Noise Level: unlisted

Magic Chef Retro 3.2 cu. ft. 2 Door Mini Fridge in Red

Our next suggestion is a significant jump in price and size, but functions perfectly for the type of person who needs more storage and cooling power–ideal for someone in a roommate situation who wants to ensure their leftover don’t get swiped from a communal fridge. 

The red color seen here on the Magic Chef 3.2 cubic feet mini fridge is a bold option to add character to any space, but white and mint green are also available if you’re looking for quieter shades. Handy shelves help organize foods in the door and main compartment, and a separate freezer allows for frozen goods to be tucked away without the fear of thawing. 

Capacity: 3.2 cubic feet

Energy Use: Energy Star Certified meaning it “meets or exceeds federal guidelines for energy efficiency, which means year-round energy savings”

Noise Level: dB unlisted but one reviewer notes “not too loud” while others say it does make some noise during operation

3.1 cu. ft. Mini Fridge in Stainless Look

 If a retro vibe isn’t quite your speed, Magic Chef also offers sleek stainless options like this 18.7 x 33.5 inch model seen here. It also contains a freezer complete with a separate door, and the polished look will be unassuming and modern in any living space. Black and white options are also available in the same model. 

The Rundown

Capacity: 3.1 cubic feet

Energy Use: Energy Star Certified

Noise Level: six reviewers answered that there is an “extremely faint” noise but it’s quieter than most other models they’ve purchased or could hear nothing at all

Insignia™ - 130-Can Beverage Cooler - Silver

If you’re reading through this list and think “blegh, what’s all this cute stuff? I’m looking to beer-up my man cave,” well… here you go. 

This mack daddy holds 130 cans of your beverage of choice–boozy or not–and contains a whopping 4.6 cubic feet of storage space. An LED light and clear door allows you to see exactly what you’re grabbing, so snag one of these to put in your home bar to ensure you never have to break from the party just to grab a couple brews. 

The Rundown

Capacity: 4.6 cubic feet

Energy Use: estimated 298KW hours per year of use, predicted to save you $36 annually

Noise Level: reported to be “very quiet” by multiple reviewers

Koolatron CVF18 Coca-Cola Official Design Push Button Vending Machine Mini Fridge Holds 10 Cans

Coca-Cola enthusiasts will get a real kick out of this kitschy fridge. 

A slim viewing window allows for quick choice-making without losing valuable coolness inside, plus it encourages organization for streamlined aesthetic reasons. 

The most fun part, though? There’s button-push vending! You simply choose which beverage you’d like and press the selector button, and out pops the soda in a cute little holder below. Kids and guests will especially appreciate the novelty of having an in-home soda machine, and you’ll still the experience without paying two bucks a soda at a real vending machine. 

The Rundown

Capacity: 1 cubic foot / 10 cans

Energy Use: Thermoelectric cooling, no compressors

Noise Level: quiet due to thermoelectric cooling

Personal Chiller Mini Fridge Black Marble K4107MRBK

There’s something very art deco about this low-cost option. The marbling and minimal shape lend a certain sophistication, making it ideal for a dark aesthetic beauty room for the skincare lover with an edge, or just something classy to stick next to your bed so you can keep a cool bottle of water on hand. Either way, it’s hard to beat the under $30 price tag. 

The Rundown

Capacity: 4 liters / 6 cans

Energy Use: thermoelectric technology; 110v AC for a household outlet, or 12V DC for mobile use, both interchangeable power cords are included; 100% freon-free with low energy consumption

Noise Level: quiet, vibration-free operation

Frigidaire Portable Retro 12-Can Mini Fridge EFMIS462, Blue

Yes, we’re including two teal blue retro-looking options on this list because let’s face it, the color and shape are simply adorable. 

This Frigidaire has the benefit of a tried and true name behind it, plus it holds up to 12 cans and is portable thanks to a convenient handle. Think of it as a stylish cooler and mini storage unit in one, and revel in the atomic shapes created by the text and front window on this unit. 

The Rundown

Capacity: 9 liters / 12 cans

Energy Use: powered by 110V (AC) wall outlet; plugs in to 12-Volt car adapter or home outlet, both cords included

Noise Level: vibration free thermoelectric cooling system makes it quiet and safe

Koolatron Portable Cosmetics Fridge with LED Lighted Mirror, AC/DC, 6L

Now this is a beauty fridge created just for the skincare lover who wants the convenience of chilled products and a light-up mirror to boot!

Six liters of storage space leaves plenty of room for all your skincare plus a bottle of water, medicine, or anything else you want cooled. The removable shelf makes it easy to customize, and the vibration-free cooling element means quiet and efficient cooling operation.

The Rundown

Capacity: 6 liters

Energy Use: powered by 110 Volt AC or 12 Volt DC; power cords included

Noise Level: vibration-free, reliable, efficient, and quiet cooling operation

Latest

9 best mini fridges to keep drinks cool in small spaces
2021-06-23T16:00:36.000Z
JBL Pulse 4: Why this bluetooth speaker will make your life better
2021-06-23T14:38:05.000Z
The Tony Little Gazelle: Is this old school glider worth the money?
2021-06-23T14:35:50.000Z
Are these budget-friendly wireless earbuds worth $30?
2021-06-23T14:35:28.000Z
Malibu Barbie x Colourpop review
2021-06-23T14:27:07.000Z
10 last-minute women’s fashion deals to nab before Prime Day ends
2021-06-22T20:42:10.000Z
10 best deals on baby supplies for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-22T16:23:29.000Z
5 best laptop deals happening now for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-22T14:36:47.000Z
5 Amazon Prime Day lightning deals to jump on right now
2021-06-22T13:16:31.000Z
11 best men’s fashion deals on sale for Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T17:32:40.000Z
10 best pet supply deals available on Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T16:33:54.000Z
7 best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T15:06:30.000Z
5 lightning deals to grab right now for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T13:48:55.000Z
8 best Amazon devices on sale for Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T13:14:30.000Z
12 best top-rated women’s fashion deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T12:27:28.000Z
5 best TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T11:18:56.000Z
7 best around-the-house gadgets for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T10:40:20.000Z
10 best shampoo and haircare deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-21T10:02:21.000Z
What to expect for Amazon Prime Day 2021
2021-06-16T18:37:55.000Z
12 Father’s Day gifts your dad really wants this year
2021-06-16T15:29:03.000Z
7 best VPNs for maximum web-surfing anonymity
2021-06-15T16:20:17.000Z
10 best men’s fragrances for 2021
2021-06-14T16:32:27.000Z
11 best online lingerie stores for all budgets and body types
2021-06-10T14:25:39.000Z
10 best kids’ clothing stores according to bloggers and real parents
2021-06-10T14:17:55.000Z
12 best water pitchers to hold your favorite beverages this summer
2021-06-10T13:57:08.000Z
The 80 best online clothing stores in the US
2021-06-09T23:05:32.000Z
9 best face exfoliators for all skin types and budgets
2021-06-09T18:46:58.000Z
7 best women’s hiking boots for firm footing on your next climb
2021-06-08T16:46:14.000Z
7 best flat irons for all hair types and budgets
2021-06-07T22:04:28.000Z
10 best top-rated electric toothbrushes on Amazon
2021-06-07T17:06:08.000Z
7 best yoga mats for cushioning your next stretch session
2021-06-04T17:57:42.000Z
21 best online jewelry stores to browse for new baubles
2021-06-03T18:46:02.000Z
7 best desk fans for staying cool while you work this summer
2021-06-03T15:03:44.000Z
20 best fragrances for women to help you smell lovely all year
2021-06-02T20:22:18.000Z
10 cult classic beauty products we’ll never give up
2021-06-02T18:45:15.000Z
Ex-Starbucks worker reveals the a way baristas punish rude customers
2021-06-02T15:22:11.000Z
8 best lip glosses for a plump, shiny pout
2021-05-31T13:59:44.000Z
8 best online sex toy stores for shameless shopping at home
2021-05-28T17:38:59.000Z
7 best weighted blankets to calm your anxiety
2021-05-27T14:47:02.000Z
7 beautiful pairs of roller skates to get you back in the rink
2021-05-26T19:31:07.000Z
10 best outdoor furniture pieces to beautify your patio this summer
2021-05-26T18:30:00.000Z
30 gorgeous summer dresses to wear on your next sunny outing
2021-05-26T16:48:00.000Z
13 best gratitude journals recommended by mental health experts
2021-05-25T16:55:28.000Z
13 best cheap coffee makers to kick up your morning routine
2021-05-24T19:39:59.000Z
8 best refrigerators to upgrade your kitchen
2021-05-24T17:35:12.000Z
10 best picnic blankets for your next sunny day lunch date
2021-05-24T16:13:28.000Z
The must-buy Trader Joe’s products, according to a White House chef
2021-05-22T12:25:58.000Z
The bare minimum of exercise you need to be fit, experts say
2021-05-22T09:14:09.000Z
Marc Jacobs former NYC apartment has 18k gold leafing
2021-05-21T21:51:44.000Z
21 Airbnb horror stories - from hidden cameras to shoe covers
2021-05-19T13:20:31.000Z
16 best online thrift stores
2021-05-13T14:48:31.000Z
This is the only rice cooker you need
2021-05-13T14:48:11.000Z
5 best outdoor pizza ovens under $500 for perfect pies at home
2021-05-13T14:16:56.000Z
How to choreograph your skincare routine with Jordan Samuel Skin
2021-05-12T21:32:23.000Z
Turns out you’ve been drinking prosecco wrong this whole time
2021-05-08T11:45:57.000Z
Subway’s new sandwiches are too dangerous to make, store owners say
2021-05-06T19:49:51.000Z
JLab Talk Pro USB Microphone: The perfect tool for home recording
2021-05-06T14:09:19.000Z
11 bold pieces to freshen up your closet right now
2021-05-05T17:18:23.000Z
5 best cheap microwave ovens for quick cooking on a budget
2021-05-04T17:58:46.000Z
World’s best restaurant goes meat-free - here’s what’s on the menu
2021-05-03T21:06:41.000Z
13 best outdoor games for summertime fun
2021-05-03T21:00:19.000Z
This is the chaotic Starbucks order that made a barista almost quit
2021-05-03T19:32:26.000Z
10 best kitchen knife sets under $200
2021-04-30T22:15:11.000Z
Ultenic U11 Cordless Vacuum Review
2021-04-30T19:03:08.000Z
New beer shows how drink would taste after climate apocalypse
2021-04-30T18:00:22.000Z
These are the drinks bartenders wish you’d stop ordering
2021-04-30T15:57:54.000Z
12 best women’s sandals to wear for perfect summer style
2021-04-29T17:45:19.000Z
10 best cheap toasters for making breakfast on a budget
2021-04-28T20:16:12.000Z
6 best massage tools from Amazon to relax your muscles at home
2021-04-26T16:58:49.000Z
10 best computer mice for smoother scrolling
2021-04-22T17:42:59.000Z
8 best face masks to wear while running
2021-04-22T17:31:36.000Z
15 best swimsuits for looking great by the water this summer
2021-04-22T15:22:34.000Z
15 best Mother’s Day gifts for spoiling your mom this year
2021-04-22T14:36:17.000Z
Ready for an air fryer? Here’s why we love the Proscenic T21
2021-04-21T20:56:24.000Z
The Jacket Maker: Find your dream coat or create your own
2021-04-21T17:13:15.000Z
10 best women’s tee shirts to help build an easy, versatile wardrobe
2021-04-20T15:32:19.000Z
10 best Mother’s Day cards to tell Mom you love her this year
2021-04-19T18:46:24.000Z
7 best running socks to cushion your stride
2021-04-16T17:09:17.000Z
10 best sleep masks for a peaceful night’s rest
2021-04-15T16:34:39.000Z
10 best dog beds to help your pup snooze in comfort and style
2021-04-08T16:01:26.000Z
How Hope Fragrances are helping change how we treat depression
2021-04-05T23:02:20.000Z
10 best dandruff shampoos to keep your shoulders flake-free
2021-04-02T22:03:00.000Z
Monitor your indoor air quality with the Airthings Wave Mini
2021-04-02T21:14:19.000Z
10 best dog toys to keep your pet happy and playful
2021-04-02T18:14:49.000Z
8 best luxury bags for fashion lovers
2021-04-01T19:38:01.000Z
13 best board games to kick off a fun family night
2021-04-01T17:10:08.000Z
9 best foundations to help oily skin look beautiful
2021-04-01T14:25:02.000Z
4 best washer and dryer sets
2021-03-31T22:26:18.000Z
Best eye shadow palettes for makeup enthusiasts
2021-03-30T22:49:09.000Z
11 aspirational furniture and decor pieces by independent brands
2021-03-30T18:16:38.000Z
8 best vegan and cruelty-free mascaras
2021-03-29T17:19:24.000Z
5 women’s waterproof jackets to keep you dry in April showers
2021-03-25T18:02:37.000Z
16 best gifts to help you build the perfect Easter basket
2021-03-22T19:05:05.000Z
30 best online beauty stores
2021-03-22T18:48:29.000Z
Sangre De Fruta: Luxury botanicals to keep your skin and hair soft
2021-03-22T17:33:11.000Z
11 best beauty subscription boxes
2021-03-19T11:46:12.000Z
5 best makeup brush sets
2021-03-19T11:43:14.000Z
8 best support cushions to alleviate back pain
2021-03-19T11:38:50.000Z
Best men’s coats for staying warm and stylish all winter
2021-03-19T11:32:31.000Z
Best luxury bedding and sheet sets to elevate your room
2021-03-19T11:12:49.000Z