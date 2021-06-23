9 best mini fridges to keep drinks cool in small spaces

A miniature refrigerator might seem a little unnecessary at first, but their uses are varied: Beauty and skincare enthusiasts will love having their cooling night creams right there at bedtime; sports enthusiasts who love halftime beers will be grateful to not miss a moment of the game with a drink fridge near the big screen; people with in-home bars hosting guests won’t have to retreat to the kitchen for another round when entertaining. Myriad uses abound, but which model is right for you?

We looked at a variety of mini cooling units, many of which come in gorgeous colors and styles. The retro kitchen gadget trend continues to dominate in 2021, hence the many mid-century modern and other vintage style options below, but those with a flair for the modern will enjoy the more streamlined version below. Whatever your purpose or required size, here are several of our favorite compact refrigerators in every budget for your home, office, and beyond.

What to consider when buying a mini fridge:

-Size: You can go small, but how small should you go? Go slightly bigger (think a quarter of a standard size) when shopping for an apartment or dorm room, and go much smaller and lighter when considering an option that will travel easily. We’ve included both options here.

-Capacity: What will you store in the fridge? If you’re just buying to keep in your bathroom for moisturizers and serums, you can get away with the tinier options we found. If you want to keep a well-stocked minibar in your basement, look for expanded capacity and extra shelving that will keep your fridge organized.

-Dimensions: Check the dimensions so you don’t end up with a fridge that won’t fit your space! You’re sizing down to save space presumably, so make sure you’re not buying a fridge three inches wider than the area you plan to keep it.

