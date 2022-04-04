Best platform shoes for women 2022

Billie Eilish wearing Demonia shoes to the Oscars was not just a win for goths everywhere, but a win for me personally, a daily wearer of the famous brand's comfortable but dramatically elevated boots and sandals. It also echoes a trend we're seeing everywhere right now: Platform shoes.

As a person who enjoys the goth subculture and looking like the fifth member of KISS, seeing platforms take center stage as the must-have shoe of the season is a welcome shift in the sartorial winds. Platforms are the easiest way to become up to six inches taller in 30 seconds or less, and despite this incredible lift, they're still mostly pretty comfortable! The added height in the front of a well-made platform evens the slope of the shoe, thus taking pressure off the balls of your feet and preventing blisters, crowding, hip pain, and other ailments you might suffer when wearing a stiletto shape.

The Zoe Report even lauded the shoe trend in this recent piece that celebrates platforms as a gateway to escapism in fashion, and they're onto something! The exaggerated silhouettes you can achieve, the ultimate growth spurt that makes you feel like an instant runway model, and the fantastical designs you'll find among fearless makers looking to push the envelope are unmatched – it's like we've emerged from our two-year sweatpants and slippers cocoon and have barrelled straight into seeking glamour in the most absurd way possible.

Though I can go on and on about the virtues, chic-ness, and ultimately easy-going charm of a platform shoe, it's instead time to show you what they're all about. Keep scrolling to see some favorites of this season to enrapture and inspire you, then add a pair to your footwear wardrobe to look amazing head to toe for 2022.





Demonia Shaker-100 Demonia Shaker-100 ​While you can absolutely skip straight to the exact pair Billie Eilish wore on the red carpet, I'd suggest something a bit more stable for first-timers. The Shakers are a modest 4.5-inch stacked platform that supports the whole foot as you walk and provides a thick tread for extra grip. The knee-high silhouette is dominating trends right now as far as high boots go, and you'll appreciate the extra ankle support if you're not quite ready for some of the more stilt-like options! Tip: Size up in Demonias so you can use cushy inserts, and be wary if you have extra-wide calves – these are created on the thinner side and, according to reviews, there's very little stretch. Demonia $94.95 Buy Now

Converse Run Star Hike High Top Sneaker Converse Run Star Hike High Top Sneaker How do you make white Converse sneakers even cooler? Add a little lift. This take on the classic style is unisex and provides only a couple of extra inches to your height, so it's an excellent option for folks who want to look casual and just a little bit taller. Converse $110 Buy Now

Steve Madden Slinky30 Black Steve Madden Slinky30 Black If you're a millennial or younger member of Gen X, you probably owned these at some point in school. Now that they've been back on trend for the past couple of years for early adopter fashionistas, why are you waiting to relive some of the best fashion nostalgia out there?! They look great with mini skirts, shorts, and jeans, and they're probably the most comfortable open-toed platforms you'll ever slip on. Steve Madden $89.95 Buy Now

Jeffrey Campbell Crunched Sandals Jeffrey Campbell Crunched Sandals Jeffrey Campbell made Lita platforms the defining shoe of the early 2010s / peak Tumblr-girl era, but the brand's continued legacy has plenty to offer now, too. These chunky sandals offer a substantial but easy-to-wear platform, and gold chain detailing elevates the shoe from a simple sandal to a flashy accessory all their own – pair with a floaty floral sundress to look cooler than cool this summer. Jeffrey Campbell $155 Buy Now

Unique Vintage Red Leatherette Platform Heels Unique Vintage Red Leatherette Platform Heels It doesn't get sexier than red high heels, and these are as red and high as it gets without killing your feet! Enjoy the cushion insole and stability (shout out to ankle straps!), as well as the added 5.5 inches you'll grow when you slip into these baddies. Unique Bottoms $48 Buy Now

Topshop Tango knee high leather boot in brown Topshop Tango knee high leather boot in brown Get the lift of a platform in this trendy, 1970s-inspired boot that has a gentle slope, letting your feet stay stable and comfortable. Our favorite part? You'll save more than $80 and have the perfect shoe for chillier spring days! Topshop $121.50 $204 Buy Now

Possession R - Black Steve Madden Possession R - Black Platform sneakers like the Converse above and this pair are wonderfully versatile for the warmer months. They elongate the leg and look more put-together than your standard trainers, and these take that feeling even further with the addition of glimmering all-over studs sprinkled throughout. Can you even imagine how beautifully they'll light up on the dance floor?! Steve Madden $99.95 Buy Now

Acee Natural Suede Platform Heels Acee Natural Suede Platform Heels If you've ever picked up a fashion magazine, you probably know the old adage that nude shoes elongate the legs. It's true! And it's especially true when you add height via a platform and extra-tall heel. Try this popular and quick-selling pair from Lulu's for under $40 to see what the hype's all about. Acee $39 Buy Now