30 gorgeous summer dresses to wear on your next sunny day outing
Summer is here and it’s time to wear something bright, beautiful, lightweight, and maybe even floral, meaning it’s time to find your next favorite warm weather dress. Keep scrolling to see our favorite options for breezing about in your new favorite floaty garment and wow everyone you see.
You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Early Morning Evermore Dress
Sweet and sassy with a heavy dose of sunshine, this mid-length, lacy number will make you feel gorgeous beneath the summer rays.
ASOS DESIGN tiered ruffle mini dress with tie back in mustard
Yes, we’re showing you another yellow dress already but when it’s stacked with ruffles and light as a spring breeze, why not?
UO Anne Smocked Waist Midi Dress
Romantic as can be and easy to throw on and go, this dress mimics the shape of a vintage gunne sax with a modern edge featuring less fuss, less muss, but poetess vibes for days.
Dusty Sage Floral Stretch Challis Shirred Skater Dress
The minty sage shade of this green dress evokes the fresh cut grass smell of the warming months, and the cut is perfectly suited to enhance the body’s most beautiful assets while maintaining a charming swish as you walk.
Betsey’s Vintage Inspired Babydoll Dress Floral
If you’re hesitant to give up your all-black wardrobe but still want to inject your style with a bit of freshness, Betsey Johnson has you covered with this dark floral babydoll, and nobody does a better babydoll dress than Betsey.
Women Printed V Neck Short Sleeve Flare Dress
It’s loose, it’s cute, and it’s the epitome of effortless chic. It’ll also come in handy this summer when you need a quick cover-up for the beach or pool!
The Rosebud Dress
Selkie is the company making fashion waves across Instagram as the new must-have brand when it comes to feminine, flirty dresses, and this Easter Sunday-ready confection will sprinkle just the right amount of sweetness into your closet this season.
Zazie Mini Dress
You’ll be a babe in blue with this lacy Robin’s Egg dream, and your legs will love all the fresh air!
Michelle Cupro Shirt Dress
A shirtdress never goes out of style. While this one comes in three classic shades, we’re in love with the springlike Orchid option for a stroll in the park or sidewalk café date.
Sweet for Ya Sundress
If you prefer a nautical feel to prissy florals, this flattering vertical striped sundress will really put the wind in your sails.
Women's Puff Elbow Sleeve Open Back Dress- Who What Wear™
The bright, rich orange hue and puff sleeves are perfectly on trend, and the sexy tie in the back lets you show off just a hint of skin without feeling overexposed.
Floral-Print Wrap Dress, Created for Macy's
This dress falls all the way to the floor, dripping with dramatic blooms in vibrant, eye-catching colors, and the wrap style is one that truly never goes out of style.
Toile De Jouy Sleeveless Dress
Pretend you’re about to embark on a picnic in the French countryside when you slip into this toile stunner. Pair it with huge dark sunglasses and strappy sandals for the timeless glamour it deserves.
Wave Point Dress
This one’s evocative of Julia Roberts in her post-makeover Pretty Woman look, and any dress that makes us look like that gets an A+ from us.
Violet Mini Dress
Puff sleeves again? Absolutely, especially when done up in this dreamy and creamy grapefruit color.
View and I Chartreuse Tie-Back Faux-Wrap Midi Dress
Be a chanteuse in chartreuse in this Lulu’s beauty and let the empire waist and ultra-flattering cut glide you into summer.
Endless Rose Embroidered Wrap Mini Dress
The bold, rich blue backdrop really sets of the beautiful detailing of the endless roses adorning this body-grazing number. It’s perfect for the in-betweener who wants a little ruffle without looking childish or too precious.
Upgrading Midi Dress - Teal
Imagine slinking into dinner with this body-hugging number showing off every curve you have! At under $20, buy it in black, too, and drive your future dates wild.
Fit And Flare Knit Dress
A classic fit-and-flare shape is lovely on every body type, and the bright, cheery pattern is perfect for rising temperatures. Several prints are available, so stock up in a variety for easy wardrobe changes.
Heaven by Marc Jacobs Pleated Dress
A little punk, a little Y2K, this Heaven by Marc Jacobs piece is form-fitting and swishy at the same time, adding a uniquely chic and on-trend flair to the timeless allure of an A-line.
Relipop Summer Women Short Sleeve Print Dress V Neck Casual Short Dresses
Polka dots are eternal, as is the wrap dress shape. Combine both with this flirty, ruffled number and turn heads as you float down the street.
ECOWISH Women Dresses Summer Tie Front V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Button Down A-Line Backless Swing Midi Dress
The length is modest but the front tie allows more room for sultry looks in the heat. While we love the spicy look of this dress in red, check out the other numerous prints and colors available to best suit your taste.
SHEIN Striped Print Cami Dress
If you look up the word “effortless” in the dictionary, you might find a picture of this dress. Plus it’s only $8!
Missguided US tall orange extreme rib knit midaxi dress
You’ll look like a sherbet-colored drink of water in this long, cool tank dress that hugs your curves with flattering knit material and hits just above the ankle for sophisticated sexiness.
Leopard Print Strappy Cup Detail Midi Dress
Skintight and ready for action, this hot little leopard number is the ideal pick for hot summer nights where you want all eyes on you.
Junio Open Knit Dress
You might not jump to knitwear for warmer months, but this perfectly fitted mini dress shows how an open weave and pastel, watery shade can summer-ize any fabric.
Hyland Linen Dress
Delicate floral print on linen is an obvious choice for hanging out under the sun, so Reformation added sleeves and a fitted bodice so you can live out your cottagecore fantasy. Add chic geometric shades and a woven handbag for modern flair.
Elyse Bias Slip Dress
Satiny slip dresses aren’t going anywhere this year, so buy yourself a nice one like this pink dream from Anthropologie and experiment with all the accessory options you have with such a blank canvas piece.
Jackie Sheath Dress
This one’s a bit less season-specific, but some folks do still follow the “no white after Labor Day” rule, so...
Tailored to flatter and featuring an elelgant neckline and detailing, this white sheath is a timeless staple you’ll wear for years to come. The fabric is stretchy and highlights the waist, but order one size up if you’re between since it tends to run small.
Banana Bunch Back Belt Mini Dress
A banana print dress might sound juvenile, but the fruit is rendered in gorgeous, painterly style for a color-soaked mini that’s as carefree as it is attractive.