It's a scientific fact: Everybody looks hotter in sunglasses.

This is, of course, not actual science. However, facial symmetry is often lauded as a key indicator of attractiveness, and it's easy to add balance with a well-crafted pair of shades! Add in the eye protection you'll get on a blindingly bright day and you'll get every excuse you need to splurge on your new favorite pair.

Below, we've chosen our favorite sunglasses for men in 2022 that are stylish, provide ample shade, and help you achieve the perfect cool-guy look and attitude men want and women lust after.

Moscot Telena Sun Moscot Moscot Telena Sun Moscot is a long-time favorite for fashionable types who want quality eyewear that looks impeccable on wearers of any age. Most styles are meant to look fresh for life, and the Telena exemplifies that perfectly. There are multiple shade options but the blue lenses seen here have a certain lounge-inspired touch that stands out in a sea of black and brown options. Moscot $310 Buy Now

Giorgio Armani AR8135 Giorgio Armani AR8135 A little futuristic and a little steampunk-cyborg-cowboy, these shades are for the unconventional man who wants to make a bold statement with his eyewear. Armani suggests this style will look best on oval and round faces, but we wouldn't be opposed to seeing them on someone with structured features paired with a monochromatic outfit and heavy boots. Giorgio Armani $369 $184.50 Buy Now

Warby Parker - The Waller Warby Parker The Waller One of Warby Parker’s staff picks, the Waller is a classic shape taken straight off the face of every chic movie star you've ever worshipped. While it comes in three frame shades, we’re particularly fond of the Cactus Crystal option that meshes well with most ensembles while looking modern, stylish, and comfortable. Warby Parker $95 Buy Now

Rayban Round Metal Rayban Round Metal Sunglasses If you want to look like Val Kilmer in 1997 (and trust us: you do), add these classic round metal Raybans to your eyewear wardrobe to pair with any look. They'll give you a suave, intellectual edge that tells others you're right at home whether you're reading a book at the coffee shop or lining up at a hot new club. Rayban $163 Buy Now

Akila Apollo Akila Akila Apollo ​Another pick for colorful lenses comes from Akila with these Apollo frames that echo the look of the Moscot option but with just a bit more edge. Each pair is handmade and numbered, and a neat bonus is a phrase etched inside: Silence is Rhythm. What's more is for every pair sold, Akila plants a tree in partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, so you can buy knowing you're helping offset emissions and rebuilding a vital part of the ecosystem. Akila $130 Buy Now

Bonnie Clyde - Traction in Japanese Gold Sunglow Bonnie Clyde Traction in Japanese Gold Sunglow Heavy on the 1970s vibes, these play on the classic aviator shape but remove the heavy nosepiece and make everything look like a sunny day. They're also unisex, so don't be surprised if your girlfriend borrows them from time to time. Bonnie Clyde $108 Buy Now

9Five St. James Bolt - Black & 24k Gold Sunglasses 9Five 9Five St. James Bolt - Black & 24k Gold Sunglasses These sunglasses are not for the sartorially weak-minded. When you're pairing a bold, smaller shape with high-contrast gold detailing, you're going to get some stares. Luckily they'll be stares of envy and respect, so slip into these shades if you dress to impress and don't mind when all eyes are on you. 9Five $155 Buy Now

ShadyVEU Super Dark Black Sunglasses ShadyVEU ShadyVEU Super Dark Black Sunglasses If you're the type who prefers simple things that can be easily replaced, grab a pair or two of these throwback shades made cool by the Brat Pack guys all throughout the 1980s. They come with a super dark finish and UV coating for protection, and there's even an option to buy two pairs at once for just over $20. "These are the sunglasses that I've been waiting for!" exclaims one satisfied customer in the reviews, adding the "frames are black and smoothly finished, as good as the $150 pair I've envied." ShadyVEU $12.99 Buy Now

Oakley Flak 2.0 XL OO9188 Prizm Trail Mirror Sunglasses Oakley Oakley Flak 2.0 XL OO9188 Prizm Trail Mirror Sunglasses The sleek wrap-around style you see here had a turn-of-the-century heyday, went into hibernation for the masses but remained cool with outdoorsmen, and has now seen a resurgence over the past few years that makes it fun once more to don these serious shades. They're made from polycarbonate that filters out 100% of UVA, UVB, UVC, and harmful blue light, and a mirror coating helps reduce glare so you can stay outside all day with ease. Oakley $189 Buy Now