5 best TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Kelsey Chapman
Monday 21 June 2021 12:18
Prime Day is a great time to pick up those expensive household items you’ve needed to replace for years but can never really commit to buying. The best example might be the televisions.

Amazon prices TVs to sell today, so we chose five our favorites that are marked down to their cheapest rates of the year right now and ready for you to bring home. Keep scrolling to see which machine you’ll be watching your next favorite show on before you know it.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism acrossThe Independent.

Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV, Released 2020

Released just last year, this 32-inch Toshiba Smart TV lets you search for titles, play music, switch inputs, and control smart home devices, all using voice commands with Alexa. Reviewers love how easy to set up it is and the amazing picture and sound quality built in.

Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV

Like what you see in the Toshiba above but want it in a full 50 inch screen? Try this model, still only $309.99, and save a full $120 off the usual price.

Sony X900H 85-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR, Game Mode for Gaming, and Alexa Compatibility

If you want a serious home television setup that comes with free scheduled delivery, an 85 inch screen, and a premium 4k processor, you’ll have a hard time finding a better deal then this Sony X900H.

“I went from 1080p and upgraded to this TV and I absolutely love it,” one buyer reports, calling it “probably the best purchase I have ever made.” Thousands of others agree, giving it an average of 4.5 stars overall with a perfect 5-star Smart feature rating.

Save an insane $800 off the regular price when you buy for Prime Day.

SAMSUNG 32-inch Class FRAME QLED LS03 Series - FHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in

For those who wish to combine the best tech with a gorgeous machine that functions as art as well as entertainment, a frame TV is ideal.

Samsung’s 32-inch Frame QLED option offers all the built-in perks of other Smart televisions you’ve come to expect with quantum dot technology that provides over a billion shades of color for the truest color possible. A built-in art store lets you buy individual pieces to display when not using the television, and you can even customize the frame component by choosing black, walnut, white, or beige.

Save $120 when you buy today.

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV

This Fire TV gives you 720p picture quality with deep blacks and rich colors, tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, easy voice control with Alexa, and incredibly easy plug in and go setup. Save nearly half off the usual price by buying today.

