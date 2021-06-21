Amazon is better known for their gadgets, books, and doodads, but the company has significantly stepped up their game when it comes to fashion in the past few years.

We browsed the best deals we could find on women’s clothing and accessories in the top-rated Prime Day deals, and below is just a smattering of the countless items we love. Keep scrolling to find an amazing deal on your next favorite wearable piece.

RELATED: Check out this comprehensive list of our favorite online stores for women’s fashion.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism acrossThe Independent.