12 best top-rated women’s fashion deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Kelsey Chapman
Monday 21 June 2021 13:27
Amazon is better known for their gadgets, books, and doodads, but the company has significantly stepped up their game when it comes to fashion in the past few years.

We browsed the best deals we could find on women’s clothing and accessories in the top-rated Prime Day deals, and below is just a smattering of the countless items we love. Keep scrolling to find an amazing deal on your next favorite wearable piece.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism acrossThe Independent.

Lucky Brand Women's Mid Rise Sweet Straight Jean

We talked about the death of skinny jeans several months back, but some of you are still waiting for the perfect sale to update your worn-out faves. To ease you out of the rut, try these narrow-cut straight leg jeans from Lucky!

Starting at $39.50, the quality denim brand is offering special savings to Prime members on certain cuts and colors, so choose your favorite from the list of options to see how much you’ll truly save.

Forevereally Dainty Disc Choker

Dainty gold jewelry has been all the rage with fashionistas and influencers for quite some time now, so look up to date and chic on a dime with one of these layerable disc necklaces. You can wear them together or apart, and they’re coated in 14k gold to increase longevity and give you just the hint of sparkle you need.

ECOWISH Womens Dresses Floral Spaghetti Strap Tie Knot Front Flowy Pleated Mini Swing Dress

This is the perfect swingy, summery dress to wear as temperatures continue to rise, and you can always add tights and a cardigan later on when we hit fall. Choose through multiple color and style options, all just slightly different, and find your next favorite sundress starting at just $23.98.

MIER Women's High Waist Yoga Compression Shorts Stretch Biker Shorts with Pockets, Tummy Control, 4 Inch/8 Inch

The bike shorts trend is only picking up more steam as it continues, so grab a great pair that will take you from yoga class to brunch and keep you looking fashionable while doing so. At 20% off the usual price, you may even want to grab them in multiple colors.

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Ruffle Deep V Neck Strappy Swimwear Bathing Suits

We are truly obsessed with this gorgeous, feminine, flouncy bathing suit that provides plenty of coverage for those who want to stay modest during swimming but also shows just enough skin to look great while lounging. Depending on your size and color choice, you’ll pay as little as $20.99 for this suit!

SOJOS Fashion Round Sunglasses for Women Men Oversized Vintage Shades SJ2057

Tired of relying on terrible quality gas station glasses in a pinch when you’re driving and need eye protection? Grab a couple pairs of these cheap, stylish shades from SOJOS to look cool and keep your eyes safe.

This is a lightning deal so buy quickly while they’re on marked down from $20 to just $11.19!

Handbags for Women Fashion Tote Bags Shoulder Bag Top Handle Satchel Purse Set 3pcs

If you don’t care about designer labels but you want a reliable, handy, and stylish bag for all your daily carrying needs, this top-selling Lovevook option is for you. More than 10,500 ratings average out to 4.5 stars, and depending on your color choices, you’ll save up to $10 when you buy today.

YITAN Women's Cute Juniors Tops Teen Girl Tee Funny T Shirt

Sometimes you just gotta tell it like it is with a bold and funny message. And if “not having it today” is your regular M.O., consider buying this top in several colors while they’re marked down!

GRECERELLE Women's Long Sleeve Loose Plain Maxi Dresses Casual Long Dresses with Pockets

There are tons of options for pattern, color, and size, but the star of the show is the versatile and easy-to-wear cut of this dress. Choose your favorite and your size to see just how much you’ll save, but they start at $12 and average around $17 to $20, so pick up a few of these to ensure you have plenty of breezy options floating around in your closet.

MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater Open Front Cardigan Button Loose Outerwear

A long, loose cardigan is a staple in every woman’s wardrobe. This one is gorgeously crafted with a thick cable knit for timeless sensibility, but it retains its oversize shape so you can cozy up in it at the first sign of a nip in the air (or air conditioning). More than 20 color options are available, so grab a few for year-round versatility and warmth.

GRACE KARIN Boatneck Sleeveless Vintage Tea Dress with Belt

You’ll feel like Audrey Hepburn in this fitted stunner made equally for twirling around a dance floor or sitting pretty on your next fancy date. It comes in everything from the simple black you see here to fun retro polka dots, so pick your poison to see what kind of savings you’re in for today, with the starting price at just over $20–not a bad price for a dress fit for a princess.

Adidas Women’s Grand Court Sneaker

They’re classic, they’re trendy, and they go with almost anything at all. Invest in these perfect Adidas kicks while they’re under $50!

