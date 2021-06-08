7 best women’s hiking boots for firm footing on your next climb

Kelsey Chapman
Monday 15 February 2021 19:49
(Getty Images)

Spring is on its way meaning the outdoors will be ripe for exploring once more, and what better way to get out and experience them than with a hike?

You’ll need to prepare, though, by packing some water, snacks, first aid materials, and of course: the shoes. A proper pair of hiking boots is the difference between a joyous and miserable hike, dependent on several factors such as comfort, weight, durability, waterproofing, traction, and yes, style appeal. Just because you’re not on the runway doesn’t mean you have to settle for something ugly.

Keeping these variables in mind, we combed the internet for the best and most beloved hiking boots by real-world wearers. Whether you’re drawn in by the wild color combinations or love the classic look of rich brown leather, you’ll find something here for you that’s guaranteed to withstand the elements and help carry you on your best outdoors adventures yet.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn a commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing, expert advice and our own research. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Pathfield Boot

Featuring a cushioned footbed, synthetic and knit fabric upper, and padded collar around the ankle, these budget-friendly boots win rave reviews for their comfort and attractive appearance, especially with casual hikers looking for a pair to keep on hand for weekend trips.

“I was looking for a hiking boot for my trip to The Finger Lakes in New York,” one wearer reports, “but I wanted them to be stylish as well. I found these gems just before I left for my trip and they fit the bill perfectly.” Another traveler adds, “Bought these for a winter trip to Denver and they are so cute and comfortable. I got a lot of compliments and they match any outfit easily.”

K-6 Boot

The unorthodox paprika leather of these beauties draws down the eye to appreciate the supple, well-made look of this Eddie Bauer shoe. A Vibram rubber outsole and intense cushioning throughout the insole built to cradle your foot makes them irresistible to comfort-seekers who want a heavy duty workhorse shoe to carry you up and down trails for years to come. You’ll stay dry, too, as the WeatherEdge waterproof and breathable membrane provides maximum protection from the elements.

Women’s Caribou Boot

A seam-sealed waterproof construction, a Sherpa snow cuff, extreme traction sole, sleek look, and the ability to keep your feet warm in even the coldest temps? This Sorel boot truly does it all, as witnessed in the hundreds of reviews that claim comfort, value, and quality among the top traits found here.

One buyer who recently relocated to Chicago and neded a cold weather shoe upgrade says, “These boots provide excellent warmth in very thick snow. I tested them out in at least a foot of fresh snow and not only did they keep my feet warm, but they also kept the snow out!”

Timberland Women’s Ellendale Hiker Boot

Timberland may be one of the hottest names in street style, but you can still count on the longtime boot makers to provide a quality option that looks as good as it feels. While we’re showing you the “wheat” leather option in the preview image, they’re also available in black and dark brown for those who prefer a quieter aesthetic, and the soft footbed and durable rubber lug provide the perfect comfort and traction you’ll need on hikes.

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot

More than 9,100 ratings average a full five stars for these Columbia boots, with everything from their ankle support to lightweight construction cited as incredible perks. They’ll also keep your feet very dry and warm with waterproof full-grain leather, and the traction provided in sole along with high energy return means you can make the most of every step.

Foxelli Women’s Hiking Boots

So far you’ve seen mostly muted tones, so let’s spice things up with a nice, bright teal boot.

These Foxellis have a rubber sole with excellent traction, are waterproof yet breathable to wick away moisture from inside and outside the shoe, they’re lightweight for lasting comfort, and they promise to withstand “anything you throw at them,” though we suggest simply wearing them, not throwing things at them.

The reviews are nearly unanimous in their praise, like buyer Lauren’s comment that they are the “best boots I have ever owned! Light weight, very comfortable and supportive. No blisters or rubbing. The quality is incredible too.”

ASOS DESIGN Acorn canvas hiker boots in black

These hiking boots are definitely for the more style-conscious hiker who’s more into traipsing the rolling trails of Central Park rather than scaling mountain sides, but they’re too cute to exclude. Futuristic lines, chic canvas inserts, and shiny silver grommets make these attractive, while a textured chunky sole helps add grip.

