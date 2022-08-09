Birthday gifts for your best friend that we actually tested and love

It's not always easy to find unique and meaningful gifts, but here at Wishlist, we want to help.

Below you'll find an assortment of gifts that come in several price points and are tailored to please even the pickiest friends in your life. Each has been tested and vetted by us here at Wishlist, so read reviews to see if it's the right pick for you.

Not finding anything? Check back as we periodically update this list with more great items we've tried and love to see what you can pick up to make you the hit of every birthday party.

Small Velvet Gray Box with Pure White Roses Rosebox Small Velvet Gray Box with Pure White Roses Best for: The posh queen who already has absolutely everything The Rosebox is one of the fanciest, most lush gift ideas I've had the pleasure of trying out for Wishlist. A delivery person came straight to my door with a black gift bag embossed with gold, and inside I found a hand-written note and the small arrangement you see here (which is still quite sizeable!), all wrapped in beautiful tissue paper and smelling like a lightly perfumed dream. The bouquets come in multiple sizes and colors so you can customize them to your budget and your recipient's taste. Classic red or white arrangements will please practically anyone, but there are also some fun colors like blue and black, and you can even have an initial built into the flowers! Multiple shapes and styles of box also provide the chance to give something spectacular, and unlike a standard bouquet, these roses last a full year. It's ideal for anyone who likes flowers, and who doesn't like flowers? Rosebox NYC $229 $179 Buy Now

BRRRN Slide Board Brrrn Slide Board Best for: Your fitness-loving friend who needs a very challenging workout ​I won't claim to be the most in-shape person I know, but I have been working out regularly for most of my life and do regular weight training and HIIT cardio. That said: WOW! This is a workout. The Brrrn board is a large, slick board with adjustable sides that comes with booties to place over your shoes so you can perform gliding exercises that target basically every muscle in your body thanks to the core engagement you get from having to maintain stability. My first test run was rough, as I didn't realize you should wear your sneakers under the booties – do not make this mistake! After watching a short beginner's video on Brrrn's Youtube channel, I gave it another whirl and made it all the way to four minutes before the sweat kicked in, and by ten minutes, I was panting like a dog in the hot sun. This thing feels great if you're someone who enjoys challenging yourself, and the way it pulls in your core muscles is hugely beneficial, especially in tandem with my other workouts. And that's something that's missing from so many at-home workouts: The fun! It feels like sliding down the hallway in my socks like a kid all over again. My only warnings are that it is quite heavy, and the box it arrived in was pretty beat up because of it. Despite this, the board is in perfect condition and seems nearly indestructible. The good news is even with its heft, it's simple to store by just sliding it under the couch. Give this to a loved one who appreciates sweating it out while having a good time. Brrrn $349.98 Buy Now

Bearback Back Scratcher Bearback Back Scratcher Best for: Your perpetually single friend who needs a helping hand Back scratchers have always been sort of a gag gift, but this one elevates the idea by adding all sorts of bells and whistles to the formula so you can swap out heads for different purposes! For transparency's sake, I will admit I didn't read the instructions so I'm still not even sure what a couple of the attachments are for, but the sponge one works beautifully as a self-tanner and sunscreen applicator. If you have a single friend and want to lend them a helping hand to ensure they're never left trying to get lotion on that very middle part of the back without struggling, grab them one of these helpful but budget-friendly gadgets. Bearback $21.97 Buy Now

Women's Best Seller Gift Set - Baccarat Rouge 540, Santal 33, Burberry Her Microperfumes Women's Best Seller Gift Set - Baccarat Rouge 540, Santal 33, Burberry Her Best for: An indecisive bud who always wants to smell nice Microperfumes are a godsend for those who scoff at the $100+ price tags associated with most full-size bottles these days but want to try out multiple high-end scents over the course of a few wears – that little wand of paper just can't mimic the way a perfume will interact with your own chemistry! The great thing about this best-seller gift set is the three fragrances included are near-universally beloved. Baccarat Rouge utilizes the warmth of jasmine, amberwood, and saffron for a casual yet sexy daily scent that's perfect for amping up the sensual vibes. Santal 33 is similarly intoxicating thanks to sandalwood, papyrus, leather, and a spicy floral base that smells better the longer you wear it. Finishing off the trio is the classic Burberry Her, a timeless designer fragrance for the sophisticated femme who loves infusing fragrant fruits and flowers with a heavy hint of vanilla for a perfectly flirty but rich concoction. Microperfumes $76.94 Buy Now

Shakti Premium Acupressure Mat Shakti Premium Acupressure Mat Best for: Your friend who is really into wellness, and maybe a bit of a masochist If it seems intense at first, that's because it is. The Shakti mat is like a modern bed of nails that, at first, is extremely unpleasant. The pain dissipates shortly thereafter (around the two-minute mark), quickly becoming a strange throbbing burn that feels fairly pleasant, then becomes even more relaxing, then eventually makes your eyes heavy... you catch the drift. The Shakti is meant to induce deep relaxation in its users, with a range of health benefits attributed to stimulating circulation to promote healing, relieving tension that causes head and body aches, a peaceful mind thanks to its meditative effects, and deep, restful sleep brought on by the sensation. So, how did it feel for me? I nearly jumped out of my skin when I first gingerly plopped onto the mat. It took three tries to make it further than two minutes, but as someone who enjoys a challenge, I loved playing the game of "Just how tough am I??" As it turns out, I'm stronger than I thought! Or I just read enough testimonials to start believing I could do it once I powered through the initial shock. Once the ouch dissipates, it really does feel incredible and relaxing, with a very strong full-body burn settling in around the five minute mark. I also learned that you can actually stand on the Shakti to promote less sore feet, which sounds incredibly painful but was actually easier than the back sessions for me! The tougher skin on your feet coupled with the fact that you can lean on a countertop or chair to take off some of the pressure is massively helpful – so much so that I've actually begun to crave the feeling of the tiny spikes on my skin and ultimately find the pain relief after a long, stressful day or tough workout wildly helpful. Buy this for an adventurous friend who loves acupuncture or other forms of holistic healing and watch as they fall in love with this gorgeous if slightly scary mat. Shakti $89 Buy Now

Leopard Palm Satin Boxy Short and Shorts Set Chelsea Peers Leopard Palm Satin Boxy Short and Shorts Set Best for: Your friend who enjoys lounging in luxurious style To be clear, anything from Chelsea Peers will make you look like a caring, spendy friend – their pieces are luxe. But I'm recommending these vibrant set for the following reasons: –the print is to die for, reminiscent of something straight out of the Versace mansion with a heavy kick of gilded kitsch –the fabric is sumptuous in a way that makes you feel like royalty even while completing mundane tasks like washing dishes or working from home –you could easily wear this set as a swimsuit cover-up or separate the pieces for everyday wear; throw the top on over a white tank and tie it at the waist for an extremely on-trend look –you can get a matching water bottle!!! If your friend (or self) is really into coordinating outfits and accessories, toss it on for just $18 and you'll come across like the friend of the year. In addition to trying out this set, Chelsea Peers also sent over a couple of swimsuits to try including one in this print, and they are fantastic. The fit is very true-to-size with a flattering cut that never digs in at the edges, and the best part is they're on sale right now for under $30 so you can grab one to wear for the rest of the summer and have a head start on next year! Chelsea Peers $71 Buy Now

Modern Everywhere Slim Crossbody Baggallini Modern Everywhere Slim Crossbody Best for: Your ultra-organized yet stylish bestie As soon as I opened the box containing my lavender Baggallini, I was in love. When I opened the bag itself and saw all of the organizational compartments? I practically proposed to it. The Baggallini is beautiful and ideal for those of us who like keeping the inside of our purses tidy. The interior has two phone-sized pockets, another large zipped pocket, a place to store a pen, and a jumpring for attaching keys, plus it comes with a wallet on a detachable leash for finding your cards or cash easily. The front boasts three more pockets, all in slight variations (one zips, one snaps, etc.) and there's a large slot on the back of the bag for your tablet or a book. I also love the adjustable strap, as I've had trouble in the past with cross-body bags hanging at an annoying length but this prevents that issue entirely. The fabric feels like a durable nylon and is easy to clean, lending a bit of a sporty edge to the bag's look. While the lavender shade is my personal favorite, there are 14 colors and patterns to choose from so you can customize this lightweight dream bag to the tastes of whoever you decide to gift with it. Bagallinni $95 Buy Now