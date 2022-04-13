The 8 best egg chairs to sink into this summer

Now that the sun's out, egg chairs are once again a hot-ticket item for shoppers looking to upgrade their patio, backyard, or sunroom setup. Below we've listed the top eight options we've found so far, each inviting you to sit down, curl up, and stay a little while. Keep scrolling to see which cozy seat is ready to come home with you.

Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair For a simple, classy, and cozy take on the egg chair, trust Better Homes & Gardens to provide an affordable and egg-cellent option – we had to make this pun at least once, right? This one's a quick seller, so order now to prevent missing out. Better Homes & Gardens $329 $294 Buy Now

Malia Wicker Standing Basket Chair - Christopher Knight Home Christopher Knight Home Malia Wicker Standing Basket Chair Weighing in at under 50 pounds, this lightweight but oversized chair is perfect for pulling up your knees, lying back with a good book, and relaxing in the shade on a warm summer day. The contrasting colors and black accents look fantastic when paired with darkly-colored patio furniture, and the ultra-plush cushions offer a welcome respite in your backyard or patio oasis. Christopher Knight $404.99 Buy Now

Globe Chair - Red Modholic Globe Chair - Red Made for indoor use only, this designer-inspired piece is the real showstopper of the bunch. Its retro-futuristic design is chic as can be, and the light assembly required is easy thanks to video instructions included with your purchase. Buy this to impress guests and offer up a beautiful place to escape the real world for a little while. Modholic $1115 Buy Now

Cozy Pumpkin 4-legged Metal Outdoor Lounge Chair with Sand Cushion in Dreamcatcher Flowerhouse Cozy Pumpkin 4-legged Metal Outdoor Lounge Chair with Sand Cushion in Dreamcatcher What's better than a cozy seat for one? Naturally one you can share with a sweetheart or best friend! We love the "pumpkin" design of this Flowerhouse two-seater, but be forewarned: Assembly is required so you'll need the help of that co-lounger before you can fully enjoy the fruits (which a pumpkin is, for you botany lovers out there) of your labor. Flowerhouse $416 Buy Now

Jettrin 1 Person Metal Porch Swing Everly Quinn Jettrin 1 Person Metal Porch Swing While created from sturdy metal that's safe to use outdoors, we think you'd be foolish to exclude this as an option for a unique indoors chair that immediately glams up your living space. It holds up to 300 pounds and requires no assembly, so you can simply open the box and start lounging! Free shipping is included in the price. Everly Quinn $1279.99 Buy Now

World Menagerie Swing Chair World Menagerie Swing Chair Enjoy the relaxing feeling of swaying to and fro in a geometric patterned egg chair like this from World Menagerie. The handles on the side make it easy to get in and out of, and the sturdy base and chain can hold up to 300 pounds with ease. World Menagerie $299.99 Buy Now

1970s Wrought Iron Hanging Egg Chair Chairish 1970s Wrought Iron Hanging Egg Chair This one's one-of-a-kind and likely to sell fast, so check it out now if what you seek is an original, 1960s or 1970s mid-century egg chair made of beautiful wrought iron with heart-like scrollwork and a very sturdy base. It's in excellent vintage shape and was recently painted turquoise by the current owners, and the minor imperfections only add to its throwback charm. Chairish $1800 $1200 Buy Now