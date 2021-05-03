This chaotic Starbucks order was so over-the-top that a barista nearly quit

Getting a coffee order customized just to your liking - such as substituting whole milk for oat milk or an extra pump of vanilla - always feels great.

But is there a limit to how many modifications you can make to your order?

For some baristas, the more additions people ask for in a drink, the more of a burden the task becomes, as is the case of one barista and an elaborate order that went viral.

Over the weekend, Josie, who goes by @ProjectJosiee on Twitter, posted a picture of a Starbucks drink order from a customer named Edward.

Captioned, “On today's episode of why I wanna quit my job,” taking one look at the order, you can see that the order takes up nearly the entire length of the venti ice coffee drink.

Edward’s drink was a venti caramel ribbon crunch frappe, but with 13 customizations that included toppings such as extra whip cream, a double blend, and five bananas, to name a few.

Although this order might be extremely tasty, it’s a little much. A few customizations are fine, but a whopping 13 might be a bit of a drag.

“The sheer amount of words in the name of the menu item I’m ordering plus ‘with oat milk and no whip, please’ feels excessive. I cannot fathom ordering 11 ADDITIONAL customizations after that. Nobody would do this in person; this is online-order-customization culture gone awry!” wrote Shannon Fisher, a writer, and radio talk show host.

Here’s what other commenters and fellow baristas had to say:

Other commenters admitted to having their own very specific order requests.

Some commenters even spoofed the situation with drink orders accompanied by memes.

Another even compared the customer to Edward in Twilight using a photo of Robert Pattinson.

If you do decide to be a little extra like Edward, add a good tip for the hard work done.

Check out what others have to say about the elaborate coffee turned borderline milkshake.