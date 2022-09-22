See Cobra Kai and Shameless actors model Hot Topic's 'Halloween Forever' collection

Hot Topic is a fantastic place to hit for year-round spooktacular and alternative finds, but they really go all out when it comes to Halloween.

To showcase this, the iconic store has released their Halloween Forever campaign starring Cobra Kai's Mary Mouser (fun fact: a former Hot Topic employee!) and Shameless actor Ethan Cutkosky in which the actors model some of the season's best wearables in a fun but perfectly eerie shoot inside an empty movie theater – the ideal place for a haunting good time.

The pair live it up in various orange, black, and horror-inspired designs, with several licensed products making an appearance courtesy of Disney, Rob Zombie, John Carpenter, and more.

"I’m truly so excited to get to partner with Hot Topic for this campaign," Mary says of her experience at the shoot. She continues, "If you open my closet on any given day, you’ll find it filled (to the brim and beyond) with band tees, ripped jeans, and black nail polish. This is the side of Mary that doesn’t always get seen through my work-life, but my Halloween-loving heart is the truest version of me - and Hot Topic has always been my go-to supplier for all things spooky-cute."

Ethan adds, "I just absolutely love Halloween, there is no other time of year or holiday I feel more alive than during Halloween time. I’ve always been fascinated with horror movies and the paranormal. So when Hot Topic reached out and wanted to shoot for Halloween, I was through the roof!!"

The resulting images are the exact vibe needed to get you in the mood for October, and the two young stars let their Halloween love shine bright. Get inspired by the photos you see here, then keep scrolling to find out exactly where you can pick up many of the products seen here as well as several other spooky season favorites from Hot Topic.













Halloween Michael Myers Stay Alive Hoodie Hot Topic Halloween Michael Myers Stay Alive Hoodie There's no film more stone-cold classically Halloween than, well, Halloween. Celebrate the 1978 John Carpenter masterpiece with a black and orange hoodie that shows everyone what you'll be watching this October 31st. Hot Topic $49.90 Buy Now

Her Universe Disney Hocus Pocus Dani Hooded Fringe Girls Cardigan Disney Her Universe Disney Hocus Pocus Dani Hooded Fringe Girls Cardigan Hocus Pocus character Dani is a perennial fan favorite, and her stylish witch costume is no small reason why! Embody that spooky spirit with your own version of the famous cardigan she dons throughout the movie's adventures in Salem to relive that childhood magic while you stay cozy and warm, too. Disney $59.90 Buy Now

Black Velvet Cuffs & Collar Long-Sleeve Dress Hot Topic Black Velvet Cuffs & Collar Long-Sleeve Dress One of the most classic looks you can wear for fall is this velvet frock with a white collar that's cute as can be and pairs perfectly with an autumn-ready combat or platform boot. Hot Topic $34.90 Buy Now

Ghost Fair Isle Girls Open Cardigan Plus Size Hot Topic Ghost Fair Isle Girls Open Cardigan Plus Size Reminiscent of the cardigans your teacher might have worn back in elementary school, this updated, spookier version features a gorgeous Fair Isle print style with ghosts, spiders, and bats – oh my! But seriously, it's so cute. Hot Topic $46.90 Buy Now

Candy Corn Tiered Dress Hot Topic Candy Corn Tiered Dress Big plans to pass out candy this year during trick or treat? Try looking like the candy yourself in this sweet-as-a-toothache candy corn dress that's selling fast. Hot Topic $36.90 Buy Now

Rob Zombie I'm Your Boogieman T-Shirt Hot Topic Rob Zombie I'm Your Boogieman T-Shirt Rob Zombie's spooky appeal is eternal, but he's especially at the forefront of our minds around Halloween. Slam in the back of your favorite Dragula wearing this in October and watch as you become everyone's favorite living dead girl. Hot Topic $23.90 Buy Now

Orange & Black Stripe Twofer Hoodie Hot Topic Orange & Black Stripe Twofer Hoodie The two-layered look is perfect for Halloween thanks to the striped color combo at play, but it's also perfectly in tune with the return to nineties fashion we've seen trending lately. Hot Topic $32.90 Buy Now

Our Universe Disney Halloween Mickey Mouse Pumpkins Woven Button-Up Disney Our Universe Disney Halloween Mickey Mouse Pumpkins Woven Button-Up One of the top sellers from the Disney Halloween collection at Hot Topic is this woven button-up featuring the seasonal version of Mickey's iconic face alongside moons, bats, pumpkins, and more. It's a great way to look business casual and ready for a fun-filled night of tricks and treats at the same time. Disney $49.90 Buy Now

Witch & Cauldron Necklace Set Hot Topic Witch & Cauldron Necklace Set Add just a flash of spirit with this adorable, stackable witch and cauldron necklace set. It's great for the season, but even better year-round if you like to dabble in magic. Hot Topic $10.90 Buy Now