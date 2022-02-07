Best women's jackets for fighting off rain and chills this spring

We're looking forward to spring as much as anyone, but there's no denying it comes with the threat of sudden downpours and a recurring nip in the air.

Alas, you can fend off the droplets and cool spells with a great new jacket designed to be lightweight for in-between weather. Below we've chosen several of our favorites, including many waterproof options, that are stylish and comfortable to jazz up your seasonal wardrobe.

Keep reading to find your next favorite spring jacket, and make sure to browse our favorite stores for online shopping in the US.

Women's Cropped Co-Ord Wind Waterproof Jacket - Blue / Purple Berghaus Women's Cropped Co-Ord Wind Waterproof Jacket - Blue / Purple ​Berghaus is a fantastic brand, and one to keep your eye on if you aren't already up to speed on them. Their super-soft, high-quality materials create layers of impeccable warmth you can customize to fit the season, and we recently got to try out a black puffer coat from the company that put other big-name brands to shame – and this is coming from a New Yorker, so you know it's a good black puffer. The material is breathable, toasty, and ideal for spending time in unpredictable weather that might throw a rainstorm your way at any moment. This brings us to our first pick for lightweight jackets to prepare you for spring: the Cropped Co-Ord Wind Waterproof jacket in blue and purple color-blocking. It's a wildly stylish take on the popular 1990s multicolor windbreakers that reigned supreme for many years, but with a modern shape that allows easy movement for outdoor workouts or hiking. Another bonus: It's on sale along with many other styles! Check out Berhaus' full sale section to see pages of items ready to help you beat the chill this spring. Berghaus $94.64 Buy Now

Forever 21 Active Zip-Up Hooded Windbreaker For mildly chilly days on which you need something quick, simple, and easy to match to any outfit, try this Forever 21 windbreaker that's currently on sale for under $20 and has stylish Dolman sleeves and a generous hood to protect your hair from spring showers. Forever 21 $24.99 $18.74 Buy Now

Embellished Denim Jacket Sunset & Spring Embellished Denim Jacket This Bloomingdale's exclusive takes the staple denim jacket and gives it some flair with embellishments that strike the perfect balance of tough and feminine. We love the oversized fit and frayed hem that lend some 1980s edge, too. Sunset & Spring $128 Buy Now

Oversized Water-Resistant Hooded Coat for Women Old Navy Oversized Water-Resistant Hooded Coat for Women This modern update on the raincoat is a top seller at Old Navy for great reason. It's attractive, it wicks away stray raindrops, and with three color options and a size range of XS to 4X, it will be a great option for folks of many sizes and styles! Old Navy $64.99 Buy Now

https://www.adidas.com/us/lunar-new-year-jacket/HD0344.html Adidas Lunar New Year Jacket Those cool three stripes never go out of style, but update you Adidas sportswear with this spectacular Lunar New Year jacket that fuses traditional athletic clothing with a homespun twist on quilting and patterns. It's made in part with recycled materials for eco-friendliness, and the 100% cotton twill construction renders it unbeatable for sunny spring days that are still tinged with a hint of winter. Adidas $160 Buy Now

Women's Columbia Benton Springs Zip-Front Fleece Jacket Columbia Women's Columbia Benton Springs Zip-Front Fleece Jacket Fleece lovers will go wild for this super-soft, peony pink zip-front that's lightweight, cozy, and has an adjustable drawstring waist so you can tailor it to look sleek with any outfit. Columbia $60 $39.99 Buy Now

Contrast Hood Raincoat Jessica London Contrast Hood Raincoat We love a traditional raincoat, but this one has the added pop of a timeless houndstooth print on the cuffs and lining that gives an interesting twist to the neutral shade of this topper. The black version is just as fun and even a little more daring, so order whichever suits your personality best to stay toasty and dry this thunderstorm season. Jessica London $149.99 Buy Now

https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/uo-arden-faux-leather-western-fringe-jacket?category=SEARCHRESULTS&color=001&searchparams=q%3Dwomen%27s%2520leather%2520jacket&type=REGULAR&quantity=1 Urban Outfitters UO Arden Faux Leather Western Fringe Jacket The biker jacket is an ultimate icon of effortless style, but adding fringe gives it a free-spirited, retro feel that simple zippers and belts can't quite convey. This particular fringe jacket conveys a hippie sensibility with harder-edged grit, set off beautifully by the floral embroidery that makes this primed for spring outfits. UO $149 Buy Now

SHEIN Color Block Drop Shoulder Zipper Jacket SHEIN Color Block Drop Shoulder Zipper Jacket ​Subtlety? Overrated. Go full-on vintage nostalgia with this bright and delightfully tacky take on the windbreaker that people will assume you scored at a vintage store in a genius stroke of luck. SHEIN $24 Buy Now