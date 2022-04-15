Being a party girl has always had an edge of dangerous glamour. Think of Kate Moss' supermodel antics, Brigitte Bardot's sultry, kohl-lined eyes, Naomi Campbell having her cigarette lit by a man holding a candelabra – the list goes on and on.

In sharp contrast to this, the past few years have seen a shift toward a more natural look grounded in wellness and skincare routines with a frankly absurd amount of steps. The no-makeup makeup look has been the dominating face of the Instagram influencer, and everyone lived by the tenets of "drink water, get plenty of rest, and less is more." But a new look's back in vogue, and we're backing it hard.

As Nylon reported earlier this week, the current model-off-duty look involves #CleanGirl aesthetics like dewy skin, barely-there beauty, and a slicked-back bun or low ponytail. But after multiple years locked inside and tip-toeing around one another, people (especially young ones) are dying to get back out there and live it up in a way that hasn't been possible since pre-2020. That type of celebration calls for a look that rebels against the minimal status quo for a smudgy, smokey, dangerous allure that TikTokers and other social media mavens are calling Party Girl Beauty.

Charlie XCX has been rocking this look for quite some time, even creating a YouTube tutorial for Vogue on her signature makeup last August. The massive success of HBO's Euphoria has also inspired a new generation of makeup experimentation, with an emphasis on eye looks calling for graphic liner, rhinestones, and smeared glitter that looks almost slept-in. The latest paparazzi darling to champion maximalist beauty is Julia Fox, the NYC It-Girl who shows on red carpets regularly sporting heavy, goth-inspired black eye makeup that extends out in wings we haven't seen since Amy Winehouse made them cool in the late oughts.

Inspired by these visual role models and the nightlife scene in general, we've chosen a handful of products that can help you jump on board this trend. Watch the tutorials we embedded here, browse TikTok hashtags and beauty trends, and create your own party girl mood board so you too can experiment with the most fun trend in makeup happening right now.

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation Caked-on makeup is very passé in both the "That Girl" trend and party girl makeup. Fresh, effortless looks reign supreme when you're trying to look cool, and there's no fresher option than Ilia's barely-there but imperfection-blurring Super Serum Skin Tint. In addition to adding just a hint of color and evening the skin without covering every blemish, Ilia's lightweight formula offers SPF 40 and 30 shade options that melt into a huge array of skin tones with ease. It's also oil-free, contains hyaluronic acid for extra hydration, and gives a dewy, fresh-off-the-dance-floor finish. For extra coverage, stay in the Ilia family with a few dabs of True Skin Serum Concealer. It glides on and blends in with incredible ease, acting like a real serum instead of caking up like more full-coverage options. Ilia $48 Buy Now

Mini Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner Marc Jacobs Mini Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner Marc Jacobs has always been on the hot tip of smeared, grungy fashion (read more on that here), and his namesake eyeliner is the perfect balance of smudge-able, charcoal goodness and staying power once it sets. We suggest picking up a handful of these mini-sized gel crayon liners so you can have one for your makeup kit, your car, one for each purse, and wherever else you think it might come in handy – party girl eyeliner is all about a haphazard, bordering-on-too-much look, so re-applying throughout the day or night can only help you perfect the vibe even more. Marc Jacobs $12 $6 Buy Now

Blowin' Smoke Shadow Palette Colourpop Blowin' Smoke Shadow Palette Nobody does a better cool-toned, blackout smoky eye than Pamela Anderson, and while her version is usually a bit more clearly defined than the messier version we're writing about here, this perfect palette from Colourpop (which we've loved for years) is the easiest way to create either with ease. As with all Colourpop products, shadow fallout is a concern due to the soft nature of the product. Our solution is to apply either a base coat of good primer (Urban Decay makes a great one) or to fill in the desired area of the lid with a liner like the Marc Jacobs option above. Pack on the deepest matte black for a sultry, mysterious look, or use the tonal greys and whites to blend out the edges to achieve something a bit more wearable. And if you're still getting flakes of black mixed into your eyebags, just remember: Even dark circles are chic and glamorous when you're up all night. Colourpop $14 Buy Now

Hypnôse Drama Mascara Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara When you're going for blackout eyes, you must pile on the thick, dramatic mascara – and Lancôme's Hypnôse Drama is the most intense you'll find. One or two coats immediately give volume unlike any you've seen before with drugstore or luxury mascaras, and wiggling on more than that will have your lashes hitting your brows with no falsies needed. If you love the effect but want even more, the company's best-selling Cils Booster is key. Swipe on a heavy layer and let it become a little tacky before bulking up on the main event for the heaviest, blackest, and most lush lashes of your life. ​Lancôme $29 Buy Now

Cloud Paint Glossier Cloud Paint Cloud Paint has been a cult classic among clean-makeup advocates, but it works just as well for when you want to look like you've been working up a sweat in the club. Apply on bare skin or over your still-damp foundation for the best results, and don't be afraid to smudge it across your nose, cheeks, and chin to get an all-over flush. The formula is concentrated, so make sure to start small and build up to the shade you desire. Glossier $18 Buy Now

Water Lip Stain Clarins Water Lip Stain A hint of color is much more low-maintenance and carefree than a full-on red or pink lip. Stick with a stain like this one from Clarins that give your lips a gorgeous flush and has the benefits of a moisturizing lip treatment to keep you plump and hydrated until you take it off. Clarins $29 Buy Now