Sprayground's NYFW kickoff show was a bombastic visual collision of fashion and art

It was the ideal late summer night in Times Square when Wishlist streetwear favorite Sprayground unleashed their New York Fashion Week best onto a crowd of industry pros, high-profile influencers, and fans lined up outside for the chance to see the spectacle.

Inside, a string quartet warmed the crowd with lush renditions of R&B classics as pink champagne flowed while fabulously dressed guests filtered inside. The lighting was intense and glamorous, offering the perfect chance for social media superstars to get their perfect shots. The pop-up store – formerly populated by thousands of the brand’s sleek bags – was cleared out for a snaking two-sided runway flanked by white chairs on either side.

Sprayground's NYFW show in Times Square Kelsey Chapman

If you, like me, were ever one of those little girls who read Cosmo and dreamed of someday making it to fashion week for the pure spectacle? This well-orchestrated dream event allowed those dreams to grow limbs and walk.

Honoring their hometown, Sprayground opened the show with one of NYC’s iconic MTA mainstays: Showtime. Anyone familiar with the L train knows the joy of a raucous routine put on by local kids who swing from the handrails, keeping residents and tourists entertained while crossing under the East River. The crowd immediately picked up the vibe, and even the constraints of the narrow runway couldn’t mute the bubbling-over energy of the performers and audience.

As the first models began the long strut down and around the runway, phones were out and camera flashes started popping off nonstop. The one-of-a-kind designs reflected the mood and energy of the bags and Sprayground aesthetic to a tee: An iridescent faux fur coat decorated with their signature toothy grin logo slumped casually off a model's shoulders while another strutted out in a complete leather-look ensemble featuring surreal sleeves that gave the appearance of a superhero cape as they billowed out behind the wearer.

Other standouts included appearances from rapper Remy Ma, whose sheer military-inspired look brought on some of the biggest cheers of the evening as she sauntered down the runway. The fans directly across from me shouting her out as "the baddest" brought out a tiny smile just as she hit her pivot down the second row.









American football wide receiver and musician Antonio Brown rocked an intricately layered look in olive drab green and toyed with the crowd as he paused mid-walk to give us what we wanted and hit the signature AB "Put That Sh*t On" dance. The devious grin he wore dissipated quickly as he snapped back into high-fashion mode and gave us the walk and mug of a seasoned pro on the runway.





The custom looks featured throughout perfectly echoed the aesthetic and ethos of the brand, combining the chic attitude of upper echelon sartorialism with lowbrow street art aesthetics, all paying homage to the brand's hometown of NYC through obvious and more subtle references – Harlem Globetrotters logos, mafioso pinstripes, and, naturally, pieces covered in spraypaint-esque lettering and images shone brightly throughout to remind you exactly where you were and where it all started.



Below are a few new favorites available on Sprayground's website, all loyal to the bold, colorful attitude displayed on the runway. Keep reading to see which styles best reflect the freshest looks for the coming seasons.

