The best dresses for swinging into spring 2022

Now that February is here, the countdown is on until sunnier days and higher temperatures have us all ready to hit the town once more.

Keeping new and ongoing trends in mind for 2022, we browsed several of our favorite stores to see what's hot and will help you step out in style once sunny days return.

Read on to make sure your wardrobe is ready for Spring with one of the flirty dresses below that we've chosen for you this season!

Don't forget to browse our ongoing list of favorite online stores to find everything else you're shopping for this season, too!

Boone Midi Knit Dress LPA Boone Midi Knit Dress It's slinky, shiny, and sexy, and it carries the retro trend of recent years into 2022 with a fresh attitude. Buy for a romantic early spring stroll with your sweetheart and enjoy the versatility you'll find when swapping out knee boots for a strappy sandal as the weather warms. LPA $228

Natalie Dress in Fuschia Pink Crepe Pinup Couture Natalie Dress in Fuschia Pink Crepe Spring is the best time to wear something that gives a great swoosh while you walk, and this bold pink option gives us that in spades. Feel seductive and enjoy the simplicity of one-piece dressing with this Pinup Couture stunner and prepare for all eyes to fall on you this spring. Pinup Couture $168

Shayla Mini Dress Free People Shayla Mini Dress The collared, button-up dress shape continues to be on-trend this spring. Try it out with this fun, vintage-inspired print frock in a comfy viscose/elastane blend. Free People $128

Waikiki Wanderlust Knit Maxi Dress ModCloth Waikiki Wanderlust Knit Maxi Dress If you're not quite ready to leave dark colors behind but still want a pop of sunshine in your wardrobe, nab this celestial maxi for your springtime adventures. It's made from a lightweight rayon jersey knit, so it'll also come in handy as a quick beach cover-up for summer. ModCloth $89

City Love Bow Detail Mini Dress Cider City Love Bow Detail Mini Dress In contrast to the heavy flower child vibes many pieces in this article have, this one is straight out of an early 1990s prom lookbook – but elevated. Keep it modern with sleek hair and simple heels for a romantic wine bar date, or slip on some go-go boots and a headband for an all-night dance party. Whatever you choose to do in this dress, trust you'll feel beautiful and have a great time doing it. Cider $32

Ingenue Wiggle Dress in Vintage Red Rose Print Vixen by Micheline Pitt Ingenue Wiggle Dress in Vintage Red Rose Print Pinup style has always been ultra-flattering and built to make everybody look fantastic. Try this slinky number from Vixen to feel as hot as possible while celebrating the arrival of spring florals and feel your foxiest all season long. Vixen by Micheline Pitt $132

Swirl Power Pink Multi Print Cutout Bodycon Midi Dress Lulu's Swirl Power Pink Multi Print Cutout Bodycon Midi Dress After a too-long run in the aughts wherein the Hervé Leger bandage dress knockoffs had a chokehold on the dress industry, bodycon styles took a huge hit and fell off for quite some time. We're coming back around, though, and modernized shapes with fun cutouts and fresh prints have given the style a whole new life. Try it now with this spring-friendly pink swirl print that is less obvious than a floral but still cheerful after a long, dark winter. Lulu's $58

Lilit Midi Dress Bali Elf / Dress Barn Lilit Midi Dress The milkmaid look is still trendy and flattering as ever. Try it for yourself with this fresh baby blue dress that lets you feel super feminine and put-together for your next sunny day picnic in the park. Bali Elf $160.95 $123.95

Smak Parlour Black & White Haute Gossip Shift Dress Smak Parlour Black & White Haute Gossip Shift Dress We're mad for mod with this short n' sassy shift dress that gives off major cool-girl energy with just a hint of spring with the graphic flowers at the hips. We love the dress styled here with white sunglasses and ankle boots (click through to see the head-to-toe look), but the basic shape and color scheme lend it a versatile edge. Smak Parlour $64

Kelsey Smock Top Mini Dress Francesca's Kelsey Smock Top Mini Dress The red and black color combination is irresistible, and the higher neckline makes this easy to wear anywhere you might need to be a little more covered up. Wear it with a few pops of red (lipstick, earrings, etc.) to really set off the whole look. Francesca's $48 $36

Anaglyph Mesh Dress Jaded LDN Anaglyph Mesh Dress Calling all Matrix fans: This the the dress of the season! It features Trinity's stunning face alongside several futuristic graphics inspired by the famed film trilogy, and the mesh design is perfectly "in" with the current wave of throwback fashion. This will look perfect on the dance floor from now 'til next winter and beyond. Jaded Ldn $54

Plus Size Cowl Back Floral Maxi Dress Nasty Gal Plus Size Cowl Back Floral Maxi Dress Satin is still a go-to fabric on the dress market right now, so enjoy the slippery, soft feel against your skin with this slinky print frock with a gorgeous dip and crossed straps in the back. Nasty Gal $35.60