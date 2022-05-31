Like so many of us, are you in the midst of devouring the latest season of Netflix mega-hit Stranger Things? If so, you may want to look cool and snag your very own Hellfire Club tee shirt – even if your D&D knowledge is rudimentary at best.

This season sees the introduction of the character Eddie Munson, a heavy metal outsider who rocks a Dio back patch jacket and lets his mullet flow free. His hesher style sensibility is reflected in the club name (also the season 4 premiere episode title), which plays heavily into the Satanic Panic tropes of the era in which it's set. A disembodied devil's head, a flaming sword, and a mace are offset by the polyhedral dice rattling about, all done in a campy 1980s cartoon style inspired by tattoo flash and album cover art of the time.

If this aesthetic is right up your alley, you were probably intrigued when you saw the Hawkins gang sporting the logo on their baseball tees at school. Retailers and small makers picked up on it immediately, and now you can own your very own Hellfire Club shirt in an endless combination of colors, styles, and even a few household items to boot!

Keep scrolling to see which Hellfire-inspired items caught our eye, and get ready to join the club if you dare.

Mike Hellfire Club Logo Things Baseball T-Shirt Diversions Gifts Mike Hellfire Club Logo Things Baseball T-Shirt The baseball tee is the classic cut straight from the show and the coolest way to go, if you ask us. You can even customize it to have red, green, or blue sleeves, a grey body instead of white, and various other color combinations by clicking through and personalizing it to your liking! Diversions Gifts $26 Buy Now

Mike Hellfire Club Logo Things Mug Diversions Gifts Mike Hellfire Club Logo Things Mug If you're not quite ready to commit to wearing your fandom on your sleeve, try a fun coffee mug that'll give you a little boost of nostalgic serotonin with your morning brew. Diversions Gifts $15 Buy Now

Quiksilver X Stranger Things Hellfire Surf Club Vecna’s Lair Tee Quiksilver X Stranger Things Things Hellfire Surf Club Vecna’s Lair Tee If you want a look inspired by but not directly replicating the Hellfire Club's logo, this Quiksilver x Stranger Things collaboration tee inspired by Vecna's lair is the way to go! The tie-in to the dual settings of Hawkins and California is pure summer fun, as are the skeletal, creepy limb-like structures creeping through the modified surfwear company's logo. Quiksilver x Stranger Things $30 Buy Now

Quiksilver X Stranger Things Hellfire Surf Club Welcome Tee Quiksilver X Stranger Things Things Hellfire Surf Club Welcome Tee A throwback to the demigorgons already fought off by Hawkins' best kid defenders, this is a cool, retro-inspired logo to don that won't be such an obvious reference to the show itself to anyone but other loyal watchers. Quiksilver X Stranger Things $30 Buy Now

Hellfire Club T Shirt Trigger Leo Hellfire Club T Shirt For a logo that combines the original HC artwork with the classic Dio jacket seen on ringleader Eddie Munson, try this tee from maker Trigger Leo that can be rendered in 27 different colors, male or female fits, and in sizes up to 5x. Trigger Leo $22 Buy Now