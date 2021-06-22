10 last-minute women’s fashion deals to nab before Prime Day 2021 ends
With Prime Day coming to a close in just a few hours, we wanted to bring you one last roundup of incredible deals we found on clothes, shoes, and accessories. Check them out now before the clocks runs out!
Katy Perry Women's The Jimmi Flat Sandal
Imagine taking your next picnic or family reunion look to the next level when you slip into these fun, sparkly sandals. A flexible rubber base provides cushiony comfort, while the crystals on top are heat-pressed into the shoe to help them stay put. Save 60% when you buy today.
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
A slip dress is eternally chic and easy to throw on and go, making this breezy neutral version the most simple to style look in your closet. Usually $49.90, you’ll pay just $28.50 for Prime Day.
Zeagoo Ruched Bodycon Dress for Women, Midi Stretchy Sleeveless Tank Dress S-XXL
On the opposite end of the color we spectrum we have this dazzling red number. Like the slip above, this dress provides a simple silhouette that pairs easily with sandals, pumps, or sneakers, and the comfortable, stretchy material allows the dress to move easily with your curves.
SeNight Jumpsuits for Women Elegant Long Sleeve Sexy V Neck Casual Long Wide Leg Pants with Pockets Belt
This unique colorblock jumpsuit will turn heads anywhere you go and make you stand out from the sea of solid colors and tired prints. They’re stretchy and flattering as well, and according to reviewers, it runs long so tall women or heel lovers don’t run the risk of a too-short hem.
ZGR Womens Canvas Sneakers High Top Lace ups Casual Walking Shoes
Simple, classic, comfortable, and they go with everything: White canvas shoes are a lifesaver in any woman’s closet. Stock up now while they’re marked down to just $17 and you’ll always have a fresh pair on hand.
925 Sterling Silver Hoop Handpicked AAA+ Quality 7.5-8mm White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Dangle Drop Earrings
A gorgeous pair of freshwater pearls is practically a rite of passage for any young or grown woman to own, so take the chance to do so while these are slashed by half for just $10. They’ll elevate any look from simple dresses to jeans and a nice top.
ALDO Women's Greenwald Crossbody Bag
A great quilted leather bag with a chain strap is undeniably cosmopolitan any time of the year, and this black-on-black color combo will look amazing with anything in your closet. Buy now to save 35%.
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans (Standard and Plus)
Boyfriend cut jeans are forever, so now’s the time to buy them while they’re nearly half off for Prime Day. Styles and shades vary, so click through to see which suit you best.
Alphm Rose Flower Ring for Women S925 Sterling Silver
Why wait for someone else to buy you roses when you can buy your own in sterling silver for just $15.99?
SEASUM Women's High Waist Yoga Pants Tummy Control Slimming Booty Leggings Workout Running Butt Lift Tights
Everyone knows about the infamous TikTok leggings by now, right? Well if not, jump on it and buy a pair while these are marked down and prepare to love the way these make your booty look.